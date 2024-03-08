iPad Air and iPad Pro Could Both Feature Landscape FaceTime Camera
Apple's upcoming redesigned iPad Air and OLED iPad Pro models could include a front-facing camera positioned on the side of the device so that it is upright when in a landscape orientation, individual rumors suggest.
Currently, the iPad Air and both iPad Pro models in Apple's lineup feature a FaceTime camera on the top of the device, which puts the camera off-center when taking a FaceTime call in landscape mode.
Seemingly recognizing the issue, Apple on the 10th-generation iPad relocated the front-facing camera to the side of the device so that it would be usable in landscape mode rather than portrait mode. Apple has not launched an iPad since, but it appears that Apple could be making this change on future iPads as well.
In January of this year, code discovered in iOS 17.4 suggested the next iPad Pro could adopt a similar design for the FaceTime camera. "During Face ID setup, iPad needs to be in landscape with the camera at the top of the screen," read the code.
Now, occasional leaker Instant Digital on the Chinese social platform Weibo has claimed that this change is also coming to the two rumored new versions of the iPad Air, in both 10.9 and 12.9-inch sizes.
How Apple has achieved this switch to a landscape FaceTime camera on the new iPad models is unclear, since the second-generation Apple Pencil connects to both the iPad Air and iPad Pro using an inductive magnetic charger along the same side.
But with Apple rumored to be launching a new Apple Pencil alongside the updated iPads, Apple may have come up with a solution to the issue. Either way, we should find out soon. Both the new iPad Air and OLED iPad Pro models are expected to launch as soon as this month.
Popular Stories
Apple today adjusted its estimated trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models in the U.S., with the changes reflected on its website. Apple slightly increased trade-in values for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, second-generation iPhone SE, Apple Watch Series 4, and first-generation Apple Watch SE, while trade-in values slightly decreased for the entry-level iPad, Apple Watch...
Apple plans to announce new products with press releases on its website this week, a proven source familiar with the matter told MacRumors. While the products that Apple plans to announce have not been disclosed, there are rumors about new iPads, Macs, and accessories. It is unclear exactly what will be announced this week. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today reiterated that Apple is planning new...
Apple today released iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4, the fourth major updates to the iOS 17 operating system that came out in September 2023. The software updates come over a month after Apple released iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings >...
Apple has released iOS 17.4, its biggest iPhone software update of the year so far, featuring a number of features and changes that users have been anticipating for quite a while. Below, we've listed 10 new things that your iPhone will be able to do after you've installed the update, which became available on Tuesday, March 5. Be sure to check Settings ➝ General ➝ Software Update on your ...
Apple today announced new 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M3 chip, improved external display support, Wi-Fi 6E, and more. Apple says that the new MacBook Air is up to 60% faster than the M1 model and up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. With a faster and more efficient Neural Engine, Apple says that the MacBook Air continues to be "the best consumer laptop for...
Top Rated Comments