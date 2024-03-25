New Apple Pencil With Vision Pro Support in Testing Ahead of visionOS 2

While the Apple Pencil is currently compatible with iPads only, a future version of the accessory may work with Apple's Vision Pro headset.



Apple has internally tested a new Apple Pencil with visionOS support, according to a source familiar with the matter. This would allow the Apple Pencil to be used with drawing apps on the Vision Pro, such as Freeform and Pixelmator.

No specific details are known about this project, but one possibility is that users would be able to draw with the Apple Pencil on a desk or another flat surface, and the drawing would appear in the open visionOS app. This would essentially turn a person's surroundings into a giant canvas, complete with pressure and tilt sensitivity.

A new Apple Pencil is rumored to launch alongside new iPad Pro and iPad Air models in April, but we have not confirmed if it will support visionOS.

Apple Pencil compatibility with the Vision Pro would also require updated software, but it is unclear which version might add support. The first beta of visionOS 1.2 will likely be made available to developers as early as this week, and Apple is expected to announce visionOS 2 at its annual developers conference WWDC in June.

As with any product that Apple develops, there is no guarantee that the company will move forward with releasing an Apple Pencil with visionOS support.