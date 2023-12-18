Next iPad Pro Might Support MagSafe Charging

The next-generation version of the iPad Pro that's set to come out in 2024 might include support for MagSafe charging, MacRumors has heard. The information comes from a source that is familiar with companies that manufacture magnets for Apple products, and while it's not confirmed at this time, there have been past rumors pointing toward Apple's work on wireless charging for the iPad.



Back in 2021, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple was considering a glass back for the 2022 ‌iPad Pro‌, allowing for wireless charging capabilities. Gurman specifically said that Apple was testing a ‌MagSafe‌ system for the ‌iPad Pro‌. The 2022 ‌iPad Pro‌ models did not feature wireless charging, a glass back, or notable design changes, but it is possible that Apple tabled the feature for a future launch.

New 11.1 and 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models with OLED displays are planned for 2024, and the devices are expected to get design updates as part of that refresh. Apple has not updated the look of the ‌iPad Pro‌ in several years, so it is due for an overhaul.

It is possible that Apple could be planning for a glass-backed ‌iPad Pro‌ in 2024 as part of the OLED refresh, but that has not been confirmed. A glass back would make the ‌iPad Pro‌ more vulnerable to damage when dropped, similar to the iPhone, but it would also allow for new wire-free accessories and a common ‌MagSafe‌ charger that would work for both the ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌. The ‌iPad‌ would also presumably work with the 15W magnetic Qi2 chargers that third-party manufacturers are working on.

15W ‌MagSafe‌ charging would be slower than wired charging over USB-C, which is also the case with the ‌iPhone‌, but it would provide Apple device owners with more charging options in a pinch.

There is also a chance that the ‌MagSafe‌ charging for the ‌iPad‌ that we're hearing about refers to a Mac-like magnetic charger rather than an iPhone-style magnetic charger. Apple is working on a more Mac-like aluminum Magic Keyboard for the 2024 ‌iPad Pro‌ launch, and the new iPads will also use the same M3 chips that are in the MacBook Pro.