Next iPad Pro Might Support MagSafe Charging

The next-generation version of the iPad Pro that's set to come out in 2024 might include support for MagSafe charging, MacRumors has heard. The information comes from a source that is familiar with companies that manufacture magnets for Apple products, and while it's not confirmed at this time, there have been past rumors pointing toward Apple's work on wireless charging for the iPad.

iPad Pro Magsafe Feature
Back in 2021, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple was considering a glass back for the 2022 ‌iPad Pro‌, allowing for wireless charging capabilities. Gurman specifically said that Apple was testing a ‌MagSafe‌ system for the ‌iPad Pro‌. The 2022 ‌iPad Pro‌ models did not feature wireless charging, a glass back, or notable design changes, but it is possible that Apple tabled the feature for a future launch.

New 11.1 and 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models with OLED displays are planned for 2024, and the devices are expected to get design updates as part of that refresh. Apple has not updated the look of the ‌iPad Pro‌ in several years, so it is due for an overhaul.

It is possible that Apple could be planning for a glass-backed ‌iPad Pro‌ in 2024 as part of the OLED refresh, but that has not been confirmed. A glass back would make the ‌iPad Pro‌ more vulnerable to damage when dropped, similar to the iPhone, but it would also allow for new wire-free accessories and a common ‌MagSafe‌ charger that would work for both the ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌. The ‌iPad‌ would also presumably work with the 15W magnetic Qi2 chargers that third-party manufacturers are working on.

15W ‌MagSafe‌ charging would be slower than wired charging over USB-C, which is also the case with the ‌iPhone‌, but it would provide Apple device owners with more charging options in a pinch.

There is also a chance that the ‌MagSafe‌ charging for the ‌iPad‌ that we're hearing about refers to a Mac-like magnetic charger rather than an iPhone-style magnetic charger. Apple is working on a more Mac-like aluminum Magic Keyboard for the 2024 ‌iPad Pro‌ launch, and the new iPads will also use the same M3 chips that are in the MacBook Pro.

Top Rated Comments

kc9hzn Avatar
kc9hzn
11 hours ago at 11:47 am
I dunno, wireless charging on an iPad has less appeal to me. There’s the question of where do you put the puck, as well as the sweet spot problem but in reverse. MagSafe makes those less annoying, sure, but I’d rather see a return to Mac-like MagSafe charging, at least for the iPad. (Maybe Apple could create a standard for a magnetic break-away USB-C connector, for power at least if not also data.)
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
stephen1108 Avatar
stephen1108
11 hours ago at 11:50 am
I wouldn’t be shocked if we got MagSafe 3 on the iPad Pro. Whenever I’d hear the MagSafe rumors, I always thought the iPhone’s MagSafe didn’t make sense, but the MacBook’s MagSafe makes perfect sense.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
11 hours ago at 11:51 am
wireless charging of an iPad is ver inefficient, a company that claims it cares for the environment should not do that.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
subjonas Avatar
subjonas
11 hours ago at 11:54 am
Isn’t the Smart Connector already a form of wireless charging? Just make some docks/stands or other accessories that magnetically attach to that to charge.
I personally would have preferred iPhones got Smart Connectors rather than inductive charging which isn’t as energy efficient.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BuffaloTF Avatar
BuffaloTF
11 hours ago at 11:56 am
I would imagine this is MacBook MagSafe… and not iPhone MagSafe. If not, it’s gotta be for a HomePod dock of sorts.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
luigismalucelli Avatar
luigismalucelli
11 hours ago at 11:57 am
we don't need iPads with glass backs. iPads are already impossible to repair, Apple just gives you a new one when the screen breaks for example.

Glass backs are very easy to break, specially in something so large as an iPad, also more expensive.

And all that just for wireless charging, when USB-C charging is more efficient and easier?

Seems a gimmick to sell accessories and increase the price
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
