Next iPad Pro Might Support MagSafe Charging
The next-generation version of the iPad Pro that's set to come out in 2024 might include support for MagSafe charging, MacRumors has heard. The information comes from a source that is familiar with companies that manufacture magnets for Apple products, and while it's not confirmed at this time, there have been past rumors pointing toward Apple's work on wireless charging for the iPad.
Back in 2021, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple was considering a glass back for the 2022 iPad Pro, allowing for wireless charging capabilities. Gurman specifically said that Apple was testing a MagSafe system for the iPad Pro. The 2022 iPad Pro models did not feature wireless charging, a glass back, or notable design changes, but it is possible that Apple tabled the feature for a future launch.
New 11.1 and 13-inch iPad Pro models with OLED displays are planned for 2024, and the devices are expected to get design updates as part of that refresh. Apple has not updated the look of the iPad Pro in several years, so it is due for an overhaul.
It is possible that Apple could be planning for a glass-backed iPad Pro in 2024 as part of the OLED refresh, but that has not been confirmed. A glass back would make the iPad Pro more vulnerable to damage when dropped, similar to the iPhone, but it would also allow for new wire-free accessories and a common MagSafe charger that would work for both the iPhone and iPad. The iPad would also presumably work with the 15W magnetic Qi2 chargers that third-party manufacturers are working on.
15W MagSafe charging would be slower than wired charging over USB-C, which is also the case with the iPhone, but it would provide Apple device owners with more charging options in a pinch.
There is also a chance that the MagSafe charging for the iPad that we're hearing about refers to a Mac-like magnetic charger rather than an iPhone-style magnetic charger. Apple is working on a more Mac-like aluminum Magic Keyboard for the 2024 iPad Pro launch, and the new iPads will also use the same M3 chips that are in the MacBook Pro.
Popular Stories
Apple released the first beta of iOS 17.3 earlier this week, and the upcoming software update includes two new features so far. iOS 17.3 will likely be released in January like iOS 16.3 and iOS 15.3 were, but February is also a possibility. The update will be compatible with the iPhone XS and newer, but some iOS 17 features require newer iPhone models. Below, we provide additional details ...
Apple in 2024 will introduce a fourth-generation version of the AirPods with a number of new features to make the earbuds more appealing to consumers, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated today in his weekly Power On newsletter. There will be two versions of the AirPods 4 that are available at two different price points, with Apple aiming to replace both the AirPods 3 and the lower-priced...
Apple made few updates to the Apple Watch lineup in 2023, but the 2024 Apple Watch models are expected to include a new feature set that will make them much more appealing to consumers, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today in his Power On newsletter. At least one Apple Watch model will feature an updated look, and while Gurman does not specify, it could be the standard Apple Watch that's...
Apple today said it will be pausing sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the U.S. later this week due to an ongoing patent dispute with medical tech company Masimo related to blood oxygen sensing. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In a statement shared with 9to5Mac, Apple said the Series 9 and Ultra 2 will no longer be available to purchase on ...
Apple today published a support document that warns customers against using non-certified Apple Watch chargers, which could cause slow charging, repeated chimes, and reduced battery span. According to Apple, customers should only use chargers made by Apple or chargers that have Made for iPhone (MFi) certification with the Made for Apple Watch badge. Apple provides images of genuine Apple...
With the launch of iOS 17.2, Apple has fixed an exploit that allowed the Flipper Zero electronic multi-tool to lock up iPhones, reports ZDNET. Image via ZDNET The Flipper Zero is a device that can interact with other electronics. It can emulate, read, and copy RFID and NFC tags, digital access keys, remotes, and more. Its capabilities allow it to unlock cars, skim RFID chips, and do other...
Top Rated Comments
I personally would have preferred iPhones got Smart Connectors rather than inductive charging which isn’t as energy efficient.
Glass backs are very easy to break, specially in something so large as an iPad, also more expensive.
And all that just for wireless charging, when USB-C charging is more efficient and easier?
Seems a gimmick to sell accessories and increase the price