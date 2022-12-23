The MacRumors Show: Looking Back at the Best and Worst Apple Moments of 2022 With Jon Prosser and Sam Kohl

Jon Prosser and Sam Kohl join us this week on The MacRumors Show to take a light-hearted look back at the best and worst of Apple in 2022 – a year that brought some major changes to many of the company's product lines and platforms.

In this episode, we debate what could be some of the best Apple rumors, features introduced in new products and software updates, accessories, and devices launched during the past twelve months. We also weigh up some of Apple's worst new features and product launches, as well as the most neglected devices of 2022. See Jon and Sam's work on their YouTube channels "FrontPageTech" and "AppleTrack", or catch them on the Genius Bar podcast.

Listen to The MacRumors Show using apps like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or subscribe by copying our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. You can also watch a video version of the podcast on the MacRumors YouTube channel.

