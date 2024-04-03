iOS 17.5 Potentially References New Apple Pencil and 'Squeeze' Gesture

The first beta of iOS 17.5 potentially references a new fourth-generation Apple Pencil, amid rumors that the accessory will be updated soon.



The beta includes a hidden code reference to a "V4" version of the Apple Pencil, according to MacRumors contributor Steve Moser:

NumberOfApplePencilV1ConnectionsCount

NumberOfApplePencilV2ConnectionsCount

NumberOfApplePencilV3ConnectionsCount

NumberOfApplePencilV4ConnectionsCount

A new Apple Pencil is rumored to launch alongside updated iPad Pro and iPad Air models in May. Apple refers to the USB-C version of the Apple Pencil released last year as the third-generation Apple Pencil in iOS code, so the fourth-generation model would be a new version that would likely succeed the second-generation Apple Pencil.

Additional code in the iOS 17.5 beta uncovered by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris suggests that the Apple Pencil could gain a "squeeze" gesture for certain actions, but details are slim. The gesture may provide users with a quicker way to add a sticker, text box, signature, or shape in image editing apps, the code suggests.

MacRumors exclusively reported that Apple has tested a new Apple Pencil with visionOS support, but it is unclear if this feature will be released to the public.