The MacRumors Show: Luke Miani Talks the Future of iPad and More

YouTuber Luke Miani joins us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to discuss the new Apple Pencil with USB-C, the direction of the iPad lineup, and Vision Pro.

We talk through our immediate thoughts on Apple's newly announced ‌Apple Pencil‌ model featuring a USB-C port for pairing and charging, leading us to contemplate how to clean up the ‌iPad‌ lineup as a whole. We compare Apple's Vision Pro headset to the ‌iPad‌ and consider whether it is destined for similar criticisms or if it truly offers more potential in the long-term. We also discuss the latest rumors about a foldable iPad , which a recent report suggested could be announced as soon as next year, and whether such a device could breathe new life into the ‌iPad‌ lineup.

