The MacRumors Show: Luke Miani Talks the Future of iPad and More

by

YouTuber Luke Miani joins us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to discuss the new Apple Pencil with USB-C, the direction of the iPad lineup, and Vision Pro.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos

We talk through our immediate thoughts on Apple's newly announced ‌Apple Pencil‌ model featuring a USB-C port for pairing and charging, leading us to contemplate how to clean up the ‌iPad‌ lineup as a whole. We compare Apple's Vision Pro headset to the ‌iPad‌ and consider whether it is destined for similar criticisms or if it truly offers more potential in the long-term. We also discuss the latest rumors about a foldable iPad, which a recent report suggested could be announced as soon as next year, and whether such a device could breathe new life into the ‌iPad‌ lineup.

See more of Luke's work over on his YouTube channel or follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @LukeMiani. The MacRumors Show is now on X @macrumorsshow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast!

Listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. Watch a video version of the show on the MacRumors YouTube channel.


If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up for our discussion with Lucid Senior Vice President of Digital and former Apple executive Mike Bell about the iPhone, AirPort, Vision Pro, CarPlay, and more.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for more episodes, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by exciting guests like Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Kevin Nether, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, Quinn Nelson, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the show, and let us know what subjects you would like the podcast to cover in the future.

Tag: The MacRumors Show

Top Rated Comments

Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
7 minutes ago at 08:24 am
Really enjoy Luke Mianis Youtube channel... especially his projects on fixing up older Apple hardware he finds on eBay etc

He has some really good commentary on the current state of Apples product lineups and buying advice for the average consumer too.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spaceboi Scaphandre Avatar
Spaceboi Scaphandre
6 minutes ago at 08:24 am
This is my weekly post telling y'all that you need to get Jonathan Horst from Mac Address as a guest for the MacRumors Show.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple Pencil USB C sliding cap feature

New Apple Pencil Announced With Hidden USB-C Port and More for $79

Tuesday October 17, 2023 6:06 am PDT by
Apple today unveiled an all-new, more affordable Apple Pencil model featuring a USB-C port hidden behind a sliding cap. The new Apple Pencil is a cheaper model that sits below the first- and second-generation Apple Pencils in the lineup with a price tag of just $79. It features a sliding cap at the top that reveals a USB-C port, allowing users to charge and pair via a USB-C cable, with a...
Read Full Article526 comments
iphone 15 sizes

iOS 17.1 Fixes iPhone Display Image Retention Issue

Tuesday October 17, 2023 10:44 am PDT by
The iOS 17.1 update that Apple is set to release in the near future addresses an issue that "may cause display image persistence," according to Apple's feature notes for the software. Since the launch of the iPhone 15 models, there have been sporadic reports of severe screen burn-in impacting the new devices. There was speculation that it might be a hardware issue with the OLED display, but...
Read Full Article89 comments
ipad green 2

Leaker Claims New 11th-Generation Low-Cost iPad Will Launch Tomorrow

Monday October 16, 2023 2:27 pm PDT by
Apple will introduce a new low-cost 11th-generation iPad tomorrow, according to leaker Majin Bu. Majin Bu claims that the new iPad will have the same design as the 10th-generation model, and that accessories "will be perfectly compatible." Last week, the same leaker claimed that Apple would debut a third-generation Apple Pencil with interchangeable magnetic tips, and today's rumor comes...
Read Full Article147 comments
iPad mini review thumb

iPad Mini 7 Rumored to Feature These Four Upgrades

Monday October 16, 2023 8:32 am PDT by
The seventh-generation iPad mini will feature four main upgrades and changes, according to a Weibo leaker with an early track record for disclosing accurate information about Apple's plans. The account, known as "Instant Digital," claims that the seventh-generation iPad mini will feature four key differences, with no other other notable improvements other than the following changes. A16...
Read Full Article110 comments
airpods pro 2 pink

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2

Wednesday October 18, 2023 11:21 am PDT by
Apple today introduced new firmware for the the AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning port and the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port. The new firmware is 6A305, up from the 6A303 update for the AirPods Pro 2 that came out on October 10. Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so it is unclear what's new. Apple added multiple new AirPods Pro 2 features...
Read Full Article104 comments
12 New iOS 17 Features Coming Later This Year Feature 1

These 12 New iOS 17 Features Are Coming Later This Year

Monday October 16, 2023 11:47 am PDT by
iOS 17 was released in September for the iPhone XS and newer. The software update includes a wide range of new features, but not all of them are available right away. Below, we have listed features that Apple says are coming "later this year" in a future update. Journal App An all-new Journal app will allow iPhone users to reflect on their day and memories, complete with text, photos,...
Read Full Article
anker snowflakes october

Anker's Pre-Black Friday Sale Takes Up to 50% Off Popular USB-C Accessories

Monday October 16, 2023 8:44 am PDT by
We're over a month away from Black Friday, but as always we're already seeing a few retailers kick off very early "pre-Black Friday" events. Today that includes Anker, which is offering up to 50 percent off select charging accessories, as well as a buy one, get one half off sitewide through October 18. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link...
Read Full Article16 comments
iPhone 16 Side New Action Button Emphasis Bump

iPhone 16 Leak Reveals All-New Button

Wednesday October 18, 2023 8:52 am PDT by
Following the addition of the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro models, all iPhone 16 models may feature yet another all-new button. Apple plans to add a so-called "Capture" button to all iPhone 16 models, according to early pre-production information obtained by MacRumors. The button would be located below the power button on the right side of the device, where the mmWave antenna window is ...
Read Full Article
Apple MacBook Pro M2 Feature Blue Green

Four New MacBooks on Schedule for Launch in 2024

Monday October 16, 2023 4:45 am PDT by
Four new MacBook models with M3-series chips are on schedule to launch next year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips have now reached design validation testing (DVT), meaning that the devices are nearing mass production. He believes that progress on the new...
Read Full Article104 comments