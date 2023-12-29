The MacRumors Show: Apple's 2023 Year in Review

In the final episode of The MacRumors Show for 2023, we take a look back and evaluate Apple's year as a whole.

June was particularly eventful with the announcement of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and macOS Sonoma at WWDC. Apple simultaneously unveiled the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, a new 15-inch MacBook Air model, and updates to the Mac Studio and Mac Pro lines with the M2 Ultra chip.

September marked the official release of the new operating systems and the debut of the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2, alongside the introduction of FineWoven as a new material for accessories, and the launch of AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. In October, Apple continued by introducing the Apple Pencil with USB-C, and somewhat unexpectedly announced the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max MacBook Pros, as well as the M3 iMac, at the end of the month.

November saw Apple announce support for Rich Communication Services (RCS). The year concluded with the release of iOS 17.2, Aston Martin and Porsche previewing the next-generation CarPlay, and a notable legal development where sales of the ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ and ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌ were briefly banned in the United States.

