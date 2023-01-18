Apple Announces New HomePod for $299

Apple today announced a second-generation HomePod, available to order starting today for $299. In-store availability and deliveries to customers will begin Friday, February 3.



The second-generation HomePod features a virtually identical design as the full-size HomePod that was discontinued in March 2021, with white and midnight color options.

At launch, the new HomePod will be available in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, the UK, and 11 other countries, according to Apple.

"Leveraging our audio expertise and innovations, the new HomePod delivers rich, deep bass, natural mid-range, and clear, detailed highs," said Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak. "With the popularity of HomePod mini, we've seen growing interest in even more powerful acoustics achievable in a larger HomePod. We're thrilled to bring the next generation of HomePod to customers around the world."

The smaller HomePod mini has not been updated and remains available for $99.

More details to follow…