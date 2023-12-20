First Vehicles With Next-Generation Apple CarPlay Announced Ahead of 2024 Launch

Aston Martin and Porsche today previewed the first vehicle dashboards with support for Apple's next-generation CarPlay experience, which launches in 2024, according to a Car and Driver report spotted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Apple first previewed the next-generation CarPlay experience in June 2022, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like climate controls, instrument cluster integration, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, a dedicated FM radio app, widgets, increased personalization, and more.

The next-generation CarPlay interface can be tailored to each specific vehicle and automaker's brand identity, as pictured below.

Aston Martin:



Porsche:



When first unveiling next-generation CarPlay last year, Apple said committed automakers included Acura, Audi, Ford, Honda, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Polestar, Porsche, Renault, and Volvo. Beyond the addition of Aston Martin, it's unclear if this list has changed since that initial announcement.