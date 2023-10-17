New Apple Pencil Announced With Hidden USB-C Port and More for $79

Apple today unveiled an all-new, more affordable Apple Pencil model featuring a USB-C port hidden behind a sliding cap.



The new ‌Apple Pencil‌ is a more affordable model that sits below the first- and second-generation Apple Pencils in the lineup. It features a sliding cap that reveals a USB-C port, allowing users to charge and pair via a USB-C cable. When magnetically attached to the side of an iPad, the new ‌Apple Pencil‌ enters into a sleep state to preserve battery life. From Apple's press release:

Today, Apple is bringing more choice to iPad users with a new, more affordable Apple Pencil. With pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency, and tilt sensitivity, the new Apple Pencil is ideal for note taking, sketching, annotating, journaling, and more. Designed with a matte finish and a flat side that magnetically attaches to the side of iPad for storage, the new Apple Pencil pairs and charges with a USB-C cable.

The new ‌Apple Pencil‌ features low latency and tilt sensitivity like the other ‌Apple Pencil‌ models, but misses out on pressure sensitivity, wireless pairing and charging, double tap to change tools, and free engraving. However, unlike the first-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌, it does support ‌Apple Pencil‌ hover on the latest iPad Pro models. It is compatible with all ‌iPad‌ models that feature a USB-C port.

The new ‌Apple Pencil‌ is priced at $79 and launches in early November. The first- and second-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ models continue to be priced at $99 and $129, respectively.

More to follow...