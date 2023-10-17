New Apple Pencil Announced With Hidden USB-C Port and More for $79

by

Apple today unveiled an all-new, more affordable Apple Pencil model featuring a USB-C port hidden behind a sliding cap.

Apple Pencil USB C sliding cap feature
The new ‌Apple Pencil‌ is a more affordable model that sits below the first- and second-generation Apple Pencils in the lineup. It features a sliding cap that reveals a USB-C port, allowing users to charge and pair via a USB-C cable. When magnetically attached to the side of an iPad, the new ‌Apple Pencil‌ enters into a sleep state to preserve battery life. From Apple's press release:

Today, Apple is bringing more choice to iPad users with a new, more affordable Apple Pencil. With pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency, and tilt sensitivity, the new Apple Pencil is ideal for note taking, sketching, annotating, journaling, and more. Designed with a matte finish and a flat side that magnetically attaches to the side of iPad for storage, the new Apple Pencil pairs and charges with a USB-C cable.

The new ‌Apple Pencil‌ features low latency and tilt sensitivity like the other ‌Apple Pencil‌ models, but misses out on pressure sensitivity, wireless pairing and charging, double tap to change tools, and free engraving. However, unlike the first-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌, it does support ‌Apple Pencil‌ hover on the latest iPad Pro models. It is compatible with all ‌iPad‌ models that feature a USB-C port.

The new ‌Apple Pencil‌ is priced at $79 and launches in early November. The first- and second-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ models continue to be priced at $99 and $129, respectively.

More to follow...

Tag: Apple Pencil Guide
Related Forum: iPad Accessories

Top Rated Comments

Akrapovic Avatar
Akrapovic
7 minutes ago at 06:11 am
People need to read the link in the article.

This is not a replacement or next generation product. It's a lower tier product. It drops the following features:

- Pressure sensitivity
- Magnetic pairing & charging (it can be stored, but not charged/paired)
- Double tap to change tools
- Engraving
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cmChimera Avatar
cmChimera
9 minutes ago at 06:09 am

So both USB-C and magnet charging?
Looks like no wireless charging.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rychiar Avatar
Rychiar
4 minutes ago at 06:14 am
What a worthless product . Just Buy the Apple Pencil 2 for $85 on sale regularly….
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
8 minutes ago at 06:10 am
So this is the new "lower price pencil that replace the gen 1
Nice upgrade
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BorisDG Avatar
BorisDG
8 minutes ago at 06:11 am
RIP Apple Pencil 3 hopes.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Berti10 Avatar
Berti10
7 minutes ago at 06:12 am
No Pressure sensitivity? meh… those are $29 at amazon
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

iOS 17.1 Coming Soon With These 8 New Features for Your iPhone

Tuesday October 10, 2023 7:23 am PDT by
iOS 17.1 is currently available in beta, and it is expected to be released later this month. The software update includes several new features and changes for iPhones related to Apple Music, AirDrop, the Lock Screen, and more. Below, we have recapped eight new features and changes coming to the iPhone with iOS 17.1. When the software update is available, users will be able to install it by...
Read Full Article
Apple Pencil 2

Report: Apple Pencil 3 With Magnetic Tips Likely to Be Announced Instead of New iPads

Sunday October 15, 2023 2:11 pm PDT by
While multiple reports have indicated that Apple plans to announce updated iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad models this week, Japanese blog Mac Otakara believes a third-generation Apple Pencil is more likely to be announced instead of new iPads. An excerpt from the report, computer translated by Bing:MacOTAKARA believes that rather than an update to the iPad itself, the Apple Pencil ...
Read Full Article124 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.1 to Launch by October 24

Friday October 13, 2023 10:30 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iOS 17.1 update is set to be released to the public by October 24, according to the French regulatory group ANFR (via iPhoneSoft). The release date was shared on the ANFR's website in an update outlining Apple's plan to address radiation levels in the iPhone 12. "Apple has committed to deploy an update in France," reads a translation of the update, which is in French. "This...
Read Full Article71 comments
iPad mini and Air Feature 2

Apple Rumored to Announce New iPads This Week, But Gurman Says Release 'Won't Happen This Month'

Sunday October 15, 2023 6:09 am PDT by
Apple is making progress on new iPad and MacBook models, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that the release of these devices "won't happen this month." "More often than not, the company debuts new laptops and iPads in October — about a month after the latest iPhone and watch get out the door," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. "And while I reported in July that Apple was...
Read Full Article146 comments
iPhone 16 Side Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Rumor Recap: Larger Displays, Capture Button, 5G Advanced, and More

Saturday October 14, 2023 9:00 am PDT by
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still around 11 months away from launching, there are already several rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of October 2023:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped...
Read Full Article222 comments
iPad mini review thumb

iPad Mini 7 Rumored to Feature These Four Upgrades

Monday October 16, 2023 8:32 am PDT by
The seventh-generation iPad mini will feature four main upgrades and changes, according to a Weibo leaker with an early track record for disclosing accurate information about Apple's plans. The account, known as "Instant Digital," claims that the seventh-generation iPad mini will feature four key differences, with no other other notable improvements other than the following changes. A16...
Read Full Article103 comments
Apple MacBook Pro M2 Feature Blue Green

Four New MacBooks on Schedule for Launch in 2024

Monday October 16, 2023 4:45 am PDT by
Four new MacBook models with M3-series chips are on schedule to launch next year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips have now reached design validation testing (DVT), meaning that the devices are nearing mass production. He believes that progress on the new...
Read Full Article89 comments