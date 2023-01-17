Apple Announces New Mac Mini With M2 and M2 Pro Chips at Lower $599 Starting Price

Apple today announced an updated Mac mini powered by the new M2 and the all-new ‌M2‌ Pro chip, offering faster performance in the same design as the previous generation but starting at a lower price of $599.



Apple announced the ‌M2‌ chip in June at WWDC, building on the performance of the M1 processor from November 2020. Apple today expanded the ‌M2‌ lineup with the new ‌M2‌ Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips. The updated ‌Mac mini‌ comes with ‌M2‌ and ‌M2‌ Pro chips, which according to Apple, offer significantly faster performance than the previous generation.



M2 Pro brings pro-level performance to Mac mini for the first time. Featuring up to a 12-core CPU with eight high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, along with up to a 19-core GPU, M2 Pro has 200GB/s of memory bandwidth — double the amount in M2 — and supports up to 32GB of memory. The next-generation Neural Engine is 40 percent faster than M1, speeding up ML tasks like video analysis and image processing. Designed to dramatically accelerate video playback and encoding while using very little power, M2 Pro offers a powerful media engine, which speeds through the most popular video codecs and can simultaneously play up to five streams of 8K ProRes 422 video at 30 fps, or up to 23 streams of 4K ProRes 422 video at 30 fps. The M2 Pro-powered model is up to 14x faster than the fastest Intel-based Mac mini.

The new ‌Mac mini‌ features the same design as before, with no changes despite rumors suggesting a complete redesign. For ‌Mac mini‌ models with ‌M2‌ Pro, users have access to four Thunderbolt 4 ports compared to only two on models with ‌M2‌. On both chip configurations, the ‌Mac mini‌ comes with an ethernet port, HDMI port, two USB-A ports, and a headphone jack.

The new ‌Mac mini‌ with ‌M2‌ and ‌M2‌ Pro are available for pre-order today and will begin shipping next Tuesday, January 24.