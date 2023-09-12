Apple Announces iPhone 15 Pro With Titanium Design, Action Button, A17 Pro chip, and More

by
Apple's "Wonderlust" iPhone 15 Event: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple today announced the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, its latest flagship smartphones. The devices sport an array of new features, including a titanium frame, the A17 Pro chip, and more.

f 4d62f49966d4af93a651379f09657fba6cc3c770
The new titanium chassis has a brushed finish and makes the iPhone lighter than any previous Pro model, while enhancing durability. The frame has a contoured edge for a more comfortable feel in the hand. The bezels around the display are also substantially slimmer.

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ features an Action button in place of the mute switch. With a press and hold, users can toggle between ring and silent, with haptic feedback to indicate a change of state. Users can switch between different actions, allowing them to start recording in voice memos, launch the camera, activate a favorite accessibility, feature, or run a Shortcut.

The new devices feature Apple's A17 Pro chip, made with a first-of-its-kind 3-nanometer process. The A17 Pro has a six-core CPU, for twice the performance and and four times the efficiency of the A16 Bionic.

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, like the standard iPhone 15 models, has a next-generation Portrait mode that automatically detects when there's a subject in the frame, allowing you to switch to Portrait mode after an image has been taken. There is also new focus and depth control tools, allowing you to switch focus from one person to another after the photo has been taken. Night mode is also improved, while and Smart HDR allows the device to capture the sky and subject simultaneously.

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ has Apple's second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, allowing other devices with the chip to connect from up to 3x as far away and friends that share their location with you to be located directionally like an AirTag.

Audio quality for calls has been updated with a more advanced machine learning model that prioritizes your voice. Building on Emergency SOS via Satellite, it is now possible to connect to a satellite for roadside assistance.

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models feature a USB-C port for charging and data transfer. The A17 Pro supports USB 3 transfer speeds.

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ is available in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium.

More to follow...

Related Roundup: iPhone 15 Pro
Tag: September 2023 Apple Event

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
7 minutes ago at 10:58 am
Love the new Titanium material. Looks awesome!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kp98077 Avatar
kp98077
5 minutes ago at 11:00 am

Yawn! 99.9% will put a case on it... pointless upgrade!
you DONT need a case it its the same material as went to the moon!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
marzbarz Avatar
marzbarz
6 minutes ago at 10:59 am
Super boring. And USB-C just made it even worse.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
F27 Avatar
F27
5 minutes ago at 11:00 am
So it’s not an entirely solid Titanium chassis, cheaped out on in the inside with Alumium so it’s basically a Titainum veneer! ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tomnavratil Avatar
tomnavratil
5 minutes ago at 11:01 am
Titanium alone is a great update to be honest, the action button as well to be honest. USB-C was long overdue unfortunately, hopefully we see some nice transfer speeds.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
danny1305 Avatar
danny1305
3 minutes ago at 11:02 am

Yawn! 99.9% will put a case on it... pointless upgrade!
It's lighter, which is not at all pointless. You're the type that just HAS to complain about anything and everything
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Blue Front Perspective Feature Orange

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: Complete Weights and Dimensions

Saturday September 9, 2023 9:28 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature a new midframe made from Grade 5 titanium, resulting in a substantially lighter device overall. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said that the iPhone 15 Pro could be up to 10 percent lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro. MacRumors has obtained the exact dimensions of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the information appears to...
Read Full Article246 comments
top stories 9sep2023

Top Stories: Apple Event Expectations for iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and More

Saturday September 9, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
The calendar has turned to September, and new iPhone season is upon us! Apple will be announcing the iPhone 15 series at an event scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on YouTube and on Apple's website. Read on below for all the details on what we're expecting (and not expecting) next week, and tune in on Tuesday as MacRumors will be ...
Read Full Article19 comments
iPhone 14 and 14 Plus New Silcone Case Colors Feature

Apple May Be Planning to Discontinue All of Its Silicone Accessories

Sunday September 10, 2023 11:48 am PDT by
Apple may be planning to discontinue its silicone rubber and fluoroelastomer accessories, replacing them with ones made of more eco-friendly next-generation materials, MacRumors has been told. The move is expected to include accessories such as the iPhone Silicone Case with MagSafe, Sport Band, Solo Loop, and AirTag Loop. The rumor comes from Apple device collector and leaker known as "Kosuta...
Read Full Article172 comments
iPhone mini wonder feature yellow

iPhone Mini Might Be Discontinued Following Apple Event This Week After Three-Year Run

Sunday September 10, 2023 7:17 pm PDT by
Fans of smaller phones rejoiced when Apple introduced the iPhone 12 mini in 2020, followed by the iPhone 13 mini a year later. However, after nearly three years of availability, the end of the road might be near for the 5.4-inch device. As noted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iPhone 13 mini stock is running low, with Apple's online store in the U.S. quoting a 2-3 week shipping estimate for some ...
Read Full Article374 comments
iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature

Apple Retail Staff Drilled to Recommend iPhone 15 USB-C Charging Accessories at Point of Sale

Friday September 8, 2023 2:30 am PDT by
With Apple's iPhone 15 series launch potentially now just two weeks away, Apple retail employees are reportedly being drilled to emphasize to customers at the point of sale that the switch to USB-C means the new devices cannot be charged with existing Lightning charging cables that they may already own. When customers purchase a new iPhone 15 model, Apple staff will be trained to caution...
Read Full Article170 comments
What to Expect at Apples Wonderlust Event Feature 2 1

Apple Event: Recapping Last-Minute Rumors for iPhone 15 and More

Monday September 11, 2023 8:08 am PDT by
We're just one day away from Apple's annual September event, and as usual, there have been several last-minute rumors about the iPhone 15 and other devices. The event begins on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on YouTube, Apple's website, and in the Apple Events app on the Apple TV. Below, we recap some recent rumors related to the iPhone 15 series, Apple...
Read Full Article79 comments