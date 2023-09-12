Apple Announces iPhone 15 Pro With Titanium Design, Action Button, A17 Pro chip, and More

Apple today announced the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, its latest flagship smartphones. The devices sport an array of new features, including a titanium frame, the A17 Pro chip, and more.



The new titanium chassis has a brushed finish and makes the iPhone lighter than any previous Pro model, while enhancing durability. The frame has a contoured edge for a more comfortable feel in the hand. The bezels around the display are also substantially slimmer.

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ features an Action button in place of the mute switch. With a press and hold, users can toggle between ring and silent, with haptic feedback to indicate a change of state. Users can switch between different actions, allowing them to start recording in voice memos, launch the camera, activate a favorite accessibility, feature, or run a Shortcut.

The new devices feature Apple's A17 Pro chip, made with a first-of-its-kind 3-nanometer process. The A17 Pro has a six-core CPU, for twice the performance and and four times the efficiency of the A16 Bionic.

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, like the standard iPhone 15 models, has a next-generation Portrait mode that automatically detects when there's a subject in the frame, allowing you to switch to Portrait mode after an image has been taken. There is also new focus and depth control tools, allowing you to switch focus from one person to another after the photo has been taken. Night mode is also improved, while and Smart HDR allows the device to capture the sky and subject simultaneously.

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ has Apple's second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, allowing other devices with the chip to connect from up to 3x as far away and friends that share their location with you to be located directionally like an AirTag.

Audio quality for calls has been updated with a more advanced machine learning model that prioritizes your voice. Building on Emergency SOS via Satellite, it is now possible to connect to a satellite for roadside assistance.

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models feature a USB-C port for charging and data transfer. The A17 Pro supports USB 3 transfer speeds.

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ is available in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium.

More to follow...