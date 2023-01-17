Apple Announces New MacBook Pros With M2 Pro and M2 Max Chips, Up to 96GB RAM, 8K HDMI, Wi-Fi 6E, and More

Apple today announced the next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with faster M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, up to 96GB of unified memory, support for 8K external displays via HDMI, faster Wi-Fi 6E, and other new features.



The new M2 Pro chip features a 10-core or 12-core CPU and offers up to 20% faster performance than the M1 Pro chip, according to Apple. The chip also has up to a 19-core GPU that delivers up to 30% more graphics performance, while the Neural Engine is 40% faster.

The higher-end M2 Max chip has an improved 12-core CPU with up to eight high-performance and four high-efficiency cores and delivers up to 20% faster performance than the M1 Max chip, and it has up to a 38-core GPU, according to Apple.

The new MacBook Pro models support Wi-Fi 6E, which allows for faster wireless connectivity and lower latency over the 6GHz band. The previous 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models were limited to Wi-Fi 6, which operates over the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

An upgraded HDMI port on the new MacBook Pro models supports one external display with up to 8K resolution at 60Hz, or 4K resolution at 240Hz.

Customers can order the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro via Apple's online store starting today, with availability beginning Tuesday, January 24. Pricing starts at $1,999 for the 14-inch MacBook Pro and at $2,499 for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

More details to follow…