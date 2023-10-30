Apple Announces New 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models With M3 Series Chips

Apple today announced the next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. The 14-inch MacBook Pro is also available with the standard M3 chip.



The standard M3 chip has up to an 8-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU, the M3 Pro chip has up to a 12-core CPU and up to a 18-core GPU, and the M3 Max chip has up to a 16-core CPU and up to a 40-core GPU. The M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips support up to 24GB, 36GB, and 128GB of unified memory, respectively.



The new MacBook Pro models are available to order starting today.

More details to follow…