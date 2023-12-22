The MacRumors Show: 2024 Apple Rumor Q&A

As 2023 begins to draw to a close, on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show we take your questions about Apple rumors and more.

We answer your queries about the chances of another Apple event for Vision Pro, whether the device really has the potential to replace the Mac, and the potential "failure" of the headset. We also talk MacBook Air accessories, when new HomePod models could launch, the potential of more iPad models adopting a landscape front-facing camera, and the usefulness of MagSafe charging on next-generation iPad Pro models, as well as when we could see an iOS 17 update that adds app sideloading capabilities in the EU.

