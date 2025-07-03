iPhone 17 Pro Max Battery Capacity Leaked

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature the biggest ever battery in an iPhone, according to the Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital."



In a new post, the leaker listed the battery capacities of the iPhone 11 Pro Max through to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and added that the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max will feature a battery capacity of 5,000mAh:



iPhone 11 Pro Max : 3,969mAh

: 3,969mAh iPhone 12 Pro Max : 3,687mAh

: 3,687mAh iPhone 13 Pro Max : 4,352mAh

: 4,352mAh iPhone 14 Pro Max : 4,323mAh

: 4,323mAh iPhone 15 Pro Max : 4,422mAh

: 4,422mAh iPhone 16 Pro Max : 4,676mAh

: 4,676mAh iPhone 17 Pro Max: ~5,000mAh

The battery life of the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max is 33 hours, according to Apple. This is up from 29 hours on the ‌iPhone‌ 14 Pro Max, and 28 hours on the ‌iPhone‌ 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 Pro Max had a battery life of just 20 hours. With an extra 300mAh of battery capacity, the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max could be on course to offer around 35 hours of battery life, or perhaps even more. Efficiency improvements from the A19 Pro chip and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X80 modem should also contribute significantly to enhanced battery life.

Instant Digital has a mixed track record for Apple rumors, but has provided some strikingly accurate information, such as the imminent launch of 2023's Yellow iPhone 14, the frosted back glass of the iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, the Apple Watch Series 9 as a minor refresh, spatial video capture on the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro, the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro's landscape front-facing camera, the M4 ‌iPad Pro‌'s nano-texture display option, the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌'s battery capacities, and continued Apple Watch band compatibility through the Apple Watch Series 10. As a result, their reports are worth taking seriously.