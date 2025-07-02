iOS 26 Adds a Useful New Wi-Fi Feature to Your iPhone

iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 add a smaller yet useful Wi-Fi feature to iPhones and iPads.



As spotted by Creative Strategies analyst Max Weinbach, sign-in details for captive Wi-Fi networks are now synced across iPhones and iPads running iOS 26 and iPadOS 26. For example, while Weinbach was staying at a Hilton hotel, his iPhone prompted him to fill in Wi-Fi details from his iPad that was already connected to the hotel's network.

A captive Wi-Fi network is the type that requires you to fill out a web form before gaining access. They are commonly found at hotels, gyms, coffee shops, airports, and some other public places. With this new feature, which likely extends to macOS 26 too, it will be quicker and easier to connect multiple Apple devices to these networks.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was first to report that Apple was planning this feature, which was not mentioned during the WWDC 2025 keynote last month. MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris later discovered references to it within the code for the first iOS 26 developer beta. It was believed that the feature was not functional yet, but evidently it is. According to an earlier post, it seems that Weinbach had installed the second iOS 26 developer beta.

iOS 26 will likely be released in September, bringing this handy option to the masses.