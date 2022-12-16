The MacRumors Show: Quinn Nelson Talks iPhone 15 Rumors

YouTuber Quinn Nelson joins us this week on The MacRumors Show to talk through iOS 16.2 and all of the latest rumors about 2023's iPhone 15 models.

Quinn has created Apple and consumer tech videos for his popular YouTube channel, "Snazzy Labs," since 2008. See his work on the Snazzy Labs YouTube channel and follow him on Twitter @SnazzyQ

In this episode, we initially discuss some of the standout features in iOS 16.2, including Apple Music Sing, the Freeform app, and Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, before moving on to the biggest ‌iPhone 15‌ rumors to date, including the switch to an "Ultra" title for the "Pro Max" model, a titanium chassis with curved rear edges, adding a USB-C port in place of Lightning, and an all-new 6x optical zoom periscope telephoto camera lens. We also look at some of the most likely impending controversies regarding the devices, such as USB 2.0 speeds on the standard ‌iPhone 15‌ models despite the switch to USB-C and the potential problems brought on by moving to solid-state volume and power buttons.

