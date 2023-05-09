Apple Announces Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad With Subscription Models

by

Apple today announced that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are coming to the iPad later this month via subscription models.

Apple iPad Final Cut Pro Logic Pro hero

Apple says that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro feature all-new touch interfaces that take advantage of multitouch on the ‌iPad‌.

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad bring all-new touch interfaces that allow users to enhance their workflows with the immediacy and intuitiveness of Multi-Touch. Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a powerful set of tools for video creators to record, edit, finish, and share, all from one portable device. Logic Pro for iPad puts the power of professional music creation in the hands of the creator — no matter where they are — with a complete collection of sophisticated tools for songwriting, beat making, recording, editing, and mixing.

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for the ‌iPad‌ will each be available for $4.99 per month of $49.99 per year, with a one-month free trial. Final Cut Pro requires an ‌iPad‌ with an M1 chip or newer, while Logic Pro requires an A12 Bionic ‌iPad‌ or newer. The apps will be available on the App Store as subscriptions starting on Tuesday, May 23.

Final Cut Pro

Final Cut Pro includes a digital jog wheel to navigate the Magnetic Timeline, move clips, and make frame-accurate edits. Live drawing allows users to draw and write directly on top of video content with the Apple Pencil, with support for ‌Apple Pencil‌ hover to to skim and preview footage. Key commands are supported when using an external keyboard. Final Cut Pro on ‌iPad‌ also supports the 12.9-inch iPad Pro's Reference Mode for color accurate editing.

Apple iPad Final Cut Pro lifestyle multicam

Pro camera mode allows creators to shoot video in Final Cut Pro in landscape or portrait, monitor audio and recording time, and manually control settings like exposure, white balance, and focus. Multicam video editing allows clips to be automatically synchronized and edited together and switch angles in a clip with a single touch.

Machine learning features include Scene Removal Mask to quickly remove or replace backgrounds without using a green screen, Auto Crop for adjusting footage for vertical, square, and other aspect ratio, and Voice Isolation to remove background noise easily.

The app includes a library of graphics, effects, and audio, including HDR backgrounds, animated patterns, and soundtracks that automatically adjust to the duration of a video.

Media can be imported from Files or Photos and saved directly inside a Final Cut Pro project. The app also supports import of projects crated in iMovie, and users can export Final Cut Pro projects made on ‌iPad‌ to the Mac.

Logic Pro

Logic Pro for the ‌iPad‌ features multi-touch gestures to play software instruments and and navigate projects. The ‌Apple Pencil‌ facilitates precision edits and detailed drawn track automation. Like Final Cut Pro, key commands are supported when using an external keyboard. Using the ‌iPad‌'s built-in microphones, users can also capture audio directly in Logic Pro.

Apple iPad Logic Pro lifestyle mixer
An all-new sound browser with dynamic filtering helps creators explore all available instrument patches, audio patches, plug‑in presets, samples, and loops in a single location. Users can simply tap to audition any sound before adding it into a project.

The app includes over 100 instruments and effect plug-ins, with plug-in tiles for the most important controls. Production tools enable users to chop and flip samples, program beats and bass lines, and create custom drum kits. A new time and pitch-morphing plug-in called Beat Breaker allows creators swipe and pinch to reshape and shuffle sounds. Quick Sampler can chop and transform audio samples into new playable instruments, and Step Sequencer lets users program drum patterns, bass lines, and melodies, and even automate plug‑ins with just a few taps. Drum Machine Designer enables users to create custom drum kits by applying samples and unique plug‑ins to any drum pad. With Live Loops, users can capture inspiration and quickly build arrangements by mixing loops.

The app has a full-featured mixer with channel strips, volume faders, pan controls, plug‑ins, sends, and precise automation. Multi-touch enables creators to mix and move multiple faders at once, and the mixer meter bridge lets them navigate an overview of track levels.

Logic Pro for the ‌iPad‌ supports roundtrip capabilities, making it easy to move projects between Logic Pro for the Mac and ‌iPad‌. ‌iPad‌ users can export finished songs in a range of compressed and lossless audio formats, as well as individual audio track stems. Creators can make a soundtrack in Logic Pro and export it into Final Cut Pro when working across music and video. Logic Pro for ‌iPad‌ also supports the ability to open projects created in GarageBand for iOS.

More to follow...

Tags: Logic Pro, Final Cut Pro

Top Rated Comments

gpat Avatar
gpat
30 minutes ago at 06:10 am
Subscription model? Cringe.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spaceboi Scaphandre Avatar
Spaceboi Scaphandre
25 minutes ago at 06:15 am
Holy crap why the hell did this take so long? At least the iPad Pro can finally do pro-

"Subscription model"

Nevermind...
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dugbug Avatar
dugbug
32 minutes ago at 06:08 am
why didn't they save this for wwcd I wonder?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mavis Avatar
mavis
32 minutes ago at 06:09 am
Mmm ... more subscriptions! ?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FSMBP Avatar
FSMBP
28 minutes ago at 06:12 am
Lost me at subscription.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mozumder Avatar
mozumder
29 minutes ago at 06:11 am
Lame that they're going with a subscription model.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17 Icon Mock Feature Feature

One Month Until WWDC 2023: Here's What's Coming

Friday May 5, 2023 11:02 am PDT by
As of today, there's just a month to go until the keynote event for Apple's 2023 WWDC event, which is set to take place on Monday, June 5. WWDC 2023 is going to be exciting, because in addition to iOS 17 and the usual software updates, we're also expecting to see Apple's AR/VR headset. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We thought we'd do a quick rundown of everything ...
Read Full Article162 comments
iOS 17 Icon Mock Feature Feature

iOS 17 Coming Soon for iPhones and Rumored to Include These 8 New Features

Wednesday May 3, 2023 7:54 am PDT by
Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 during its WWDC 2023 keynote on June 5, which is just over a month away. Ahead of time, rumors suggest the update will include at least eight new features and changes for iPhones, as outlined below. The first iOS 17 beta should be made available to members of Apple's Developer Program moments after the keynote, while a public beta will likely be available ...
Read Full Article160 comments
apple card savings account

Tim Cook Touts 'Incredible' Response to Apple Card Savings Account on iPhone

Friday May 5, 2023 2:15 pm PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook this week said initial response to the new Apple Card Savings feature has been "incredible" following its launch last month. Speaking on Apple's quarterly earnings call, Cook said both the savings account and the new Apple Pay Later financing feature help customers to live a "healthier financial life," adding that he is "very excited about the first days of both of them." ...
Read Full Article181 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.5 Likely to Be Released Next Week With These Small Changes

Monday May 8, 2023 5:41 am PDT by
Apple will likely release iOS 16.5 to the public next week, based on a protected Twitter account that has shared build numbers for several iOS updates up to a week before they were released. In a tweet today, the account said the upcoming iOS 16.5 Release Candidate for developers will have a build number of 20F65. iOS 16.5 has been in beta testing since late March and is shaping up to be a...
Read Full Article48 comments
top stories 6 may 2023

Top Stories: One Month to WWDC, iOS 17 Rumor Recap, New AirPods Firmware, and More

Saturday May 6, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
The calendar has flipped to May, which means WWDC is right around the corner. There continues to be lots to talk about as far as rumors and expectations on both the software and hardware sides, so buckle up! This week also saw a few somewhat unusual software updates from Apple, including the first-ever public Rapid Security Response updates, as well as an acknowledgment that recent firmware...
Read Full Article23 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Multi Purpose button Mute Switch Feature Purple

Apple Supplier Seemingly Confirms iPhone 15 Pro Solid-State Buttons Cancellation

Thursday May 4, 2023 9:44 pm PDT by
In a shareholder letter today, Apple supplier Cirrus Logic seemingly confirmed that iPhone 15 Pro models will no longer feature solid-state buttons. "That said, among the HPMS opportunities we have discussed, a new product that we mentioned in previous shareholder letters as being scheduled for introduction this fall is no longer expected to come to market as planned," the letter states. "As ...
Read Full Article65 comments
iMac G3 Fanned Feature

iMac Turns 25 Today: When to Expect the Next Model to Launch

Saturday May 6, 2023 3:00 am PDT by
Today marks the 25th anniversary of Steve Jobs introducing the iMac, a computer that helped Apple return to profitability following near bankruptcy in the late 1990s. The original iMac featured a colorful, translucent design in an era where most computers were boxy and beige, proving that computers did not have to look boring. "This is iMac," said Jobs, at the Flint Center in Cupertino. "The ...
Read Full Article209 comments