Apple Announces Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad With Subscription Models

Apple today announced that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are coming to the iPad later this month via subscription models.

Apple says that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro feature all-new touch interfaces that take advantage of multitouch on the ‌iPad‌.

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad bring all-new touch interfaces that allow users to enhance their workflows with the immediacy and intuitiveness of Multi-Touch. Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a powerful set of tools for video creators to record, edit, finish, and share, all from one portable device. Logic Pro for iPad puts the power of professional music creation in the hands of the creator — no matter where they are — with a complete collection of sophisticated tools for songwriting, beat making, recording, editing, and mixing.

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for the ‌iPad‌ will each be available for $4.99 per month of $49.99 per year, with a one-month free trial. Final Cut Pro requires an ‌iPad‌ with an M1 chip or newer, while Logic Pro requires an A12 Bionic ‌iPad‌ or newer. The apps will be available on the App Store as subscriptions starting on Tuesday, May 23.



Final Cut Pro

Final Cut Pro includes a digital jog wheel to navigate the Magnetic Timeline, move clips, and make frame-accurate edits. Live drawing allows users to draw and write directly on top of video content with the Apple Pencil, with support for ‌Apple Pencil‌ hover to to skim and preview footage. Key commands are supported when using an external keyboard. Final Cut Pro on ‌iPad‌ also supports the 12.9-inch iPad Pro's Reference Mode for color accurate editing.

Pro camera mode allows creators to shoot video in Final Cut Pro in landscape or portrait, monitor audio and recording time, and manually control settings like exposure, white balance, and focus. Multicam video editing allows clips to be automatically synchronized and edited together and switch angles in a clip with a single touch.

Machine learning features include Scene Removal Mask to quickly remove or replace backgrounds without using a green screen, Auto Crop for adjusting footage for vertical, square, and other aspect ratio, and Voice Isolation to remove background noise easily.

The app includes a library of graphics, effects, and audio, including HDR backgrounds, animated patterns, and soundtracks that automatically adjust to the duration of a video.

Media can be imported from Files or Photos and saved directly inside a Final Cut Pro project. The app also supports import of projects crated in iMovie, and users can export Final Cut Pro projects made on ‌iPad‌ to the Mac.



Logic Pro

Logic Pro for the ‌iPad‌ features multi-touch gestures to play software instruments and and navigate projects. The ‌Apple Pencil‌ facilitates precision edits and detailed drawn track automation. Like Final Cut Pro, key commands are supported when using an external keyboard. Using the ‌iPad‌'s built-in microphones, users can also capture audio directly in Logic Pro.



An all-new sound browser with dynamic filtering helps creators explore all available instrument patches, audio patches, plug‑in presets, samples, and loops in a single location. Users can simply tap to audition any sound before adding it into a project.

The app includes over 100 instruments and effect plug-ins, with plug-in tiles for the most important controls. Production tools enable users to chop and flip samples, program beats and bass lines, and create custom drum kits. A new time and pitch-morphing plug-in called Beat Breaker allows creators swipe and pinch to reshape and shuffle sounds. Quick Sampler can chop and transform audio samples into new playable instruments, and Step Sequencer lets users program drum patterns, bass lines, and melodies, and even automate plug‑ins with just a few taps. Drum Machine Designer enables users to create custom drum kits by applying samples and unique plug‑ins to any drum pad. With Live Loops, users can capture inspiration and quickly build arrangements by mixing loops.

The app has a full-featured mixer with channel strips, volume faders, pan controls, plug‑ins, sends, and precise automation. Multi-touch enables creators to mix and move multiple faders at once, and the mixer meter bridge lets them navigate an overview of track levels.

Logic Pro for the ‌iPad‌ supports roundtrip capabilities, making it easy to move projects between Logic Pro for the Mac and ‌iPad‌. ‌iPad‌ users can export finished songs in a range of compressed and lossless audio formats, as well as individual audio track stems. Creators can make a soundtrack in Logic Pro and export it into Final Cut Pro when working across music and video. Logic Pro for ‌iPad‌ also supports the ability to open projects created in GarageBand for iOS.

