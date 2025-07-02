iPhone 17 Pro's New MagSafe Design Revealed in Leaked Photo
The upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are rumored to have a slightly different MagSafe magnet layout compared to existing iPhone models, and a leaked photo has offered a closer look at the supposed new design.
The leaker Majin Bu today shared a photo of alleged MagSafe magnet arrays for third-party iPhone 17 Pro cases. On existing iPhone models with MagSafe, the magnets form a complete circle, but the new layout has an opening in it.
Majin Bu and Sonny Dickson
said the Apple logo on the back of the iPhone 17 Pro models will be positioned lower
than it is on current iPhone models, as a result of a much larger camera bump
, and the new MagSafe design would ensure that the logo remains fully visible when these devices are covered by an updated MagSafe case.
iPhone case manufacturing sources told Majin Bu that existing MagSafe accessories will remain compatible with the iPhone 17 Pro models, so it appears that this change would be purely aesthetic, with no functional improvement. However, it has been separately rumored that the iPhone 17 Pro models could offer at least slightly faster MagSafe charging speeds than previous models with a future version of Apple's MagSafe Charger.
