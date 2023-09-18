iOS 17 Features: The Ultimate Mega Guide

During the iOS 17 beta testing process from June to September, MacRumors wrote a series of in-depth feature guides highlighting every major new addition, plus how tos that walk you through using the new features.

iOS 17 Ultimate Guide Feature 2
This comprehensive guide rounds up all of our coverage, making it a great resource for casual users who haven't had a chance to test out ‌iOS 17‌ and those who might not remember all of the new features. Everything is organized by app or feature to make it easy to find what you might be looking for.

Lock Screen Updates

Apple made further updates to the Lock Screen in ‌iOS 17‌ with StandBy, a feature that turns an iPhone into a home hub when it's charging and positioned in a horizontal orientation. The update also brings interactive widgets and other features.

iOS 17 Lockscreen Feature

Every new feature for the Lock Screen is outlined in our iOS 17 Lock Screen guide.

Messages

The Messages app got a redesign that makes it less cluttered and simpler to use, plus it has a revamp to the stickers function. Emoji are now stickers and can be placed anywhere on an iMessage, and you can even create your own stickers from photos. A new Check In feature keeps you safe by allowing friends and family to track your trips when you're alone.

iOS 17 Messages Feature

There are more than 10 new features in the Messages app, all of which can be found in our iOS 17 Messages guide.

Privacy and Security

There are multiple privacy and security improvements in ‌iOS 17‌, including restricted access to the private browsing tab, the removal of tracking URLs, secure ways to share passwords, and more.

iOS 17 Privacy and Security Improvements Feature

All of the privacy and security enhancements in ‌iOS 17‌ are listed in our Privacy and Security guide.

Safety

New safety-related features in ‌iOS 17‌ range from sensitive content warnings that block unwanted nude photos to offline maps and critical reminders for medications.

iOS 17 Safety Feature

All of the updated safety features in ‌iOS 17‌ are included in our dedicated iOS 17 Safety guide.

CarPlay

Apple didn't preview the promised next-generation CarPlay experience, but ‌CarPlay‌ did get SharePlay for allowing everyone in the car to contribute to the music, plus it includes improvements for locating EV charging stations.

CarPlay iOS 17 Everything New Thumb
Everything new in ‌CarPlay‌ can be found in our dedicated CarPlay guide.

Siri

In ‌iOS 17‌, you no longer need to say "Hey Siri" to activate ‌Siri‌, and you can instead just say "‌Siri‌." ‌Siri‌ can also read web articles and recognize back to back requests.

iOS 17 Siri Feature

For more on what's new with ‌Siri‌ (and Spotlight), we have a dedicated iOS 17 guide

Safari

Safari supports profiles for separating work browsing and home browsing (or any kind of browsing you want to segregate), plus there's now a locked private browsing window that you can't open without FaceTime or Touch ID authentication.

iOS 17 General Safari Feature

Apple has also improved anti-tracking features, boosted password functionality, and more, with full details available in our iOS 17 Safari guide.

Phone and FaceTime

The Phone app and the ‌FaceTime‌ apps have some of the most notable changes in ‌iOS 17‌. You can set up a Contact Poster that people see when you call them, and you can see the voicemails people are leaving in real time so you can pick up if it's important. ‌FaceTime‌ supports audio and video messages so you can leave ‌FaceTime‌ voicemails too.

iOS 17 FaceTime Feature

For more on what's new with ‌FaceTime‌ and the Phone app, we have a dedicated iOS 17 Communications guide.

Autocorrect and the Keyboard

Apple is using a new machine learning algorithm for autocorrect so it's smarter than before, plus it's easier to correct the mistakes that it makes. Autofill is quicker, and stickers are now found in the same place as emoji so you can use them everywhere in the operating system.

iOS 17 General Keyboard Feature

A more detailed overview of what's new with autocorrect can be found in our iOS 17 autocorrect guide.

AirDrop

AirDrop has a new NameDrop option for quickly sharing contact information with someone by touching two phones together, plus there are new proximity sharing options.

iOS 17 AirDrop Feature

There are a few other new features available in AirDrop, which can be found in our AirDrop guide.

AirPlay

There are a couple of new features in AirPlay, including automatic AirPlay functionality with TVs and a smarter ‌AirPlay‌ function that puts the device you ‌AirPlay‌ to most often at the top of the ‌AirPlay‌ interface.

iOS 17 AirPlay Feature
Later this year, Apple also plans to bring ‌AirPlay‌ functionality to hotel TVs so you can watch your content without having to log in to your streaming services when traveling.

Weather

In the Weather app, Apple has added a new widget for viewing moon phases, plus an option to see yesterday's weather in the 10-day forecast. There are several other small but useful changes, all of which are outlined in our iOS 17 Weather guide.

ios 17 weather app moon

Health

In the Health app, the major new feature is mood tracking, which is designed to help you catalog your emotions throughout the day and over a long period of time, determining what influences how you feel and how activities like exercise impact mood. The Health app has also expanded to iPad, and there are a few other new features.

iOS 17 Health Feature

Everything new in the Health app is outlined in our iOS 17 Health guide.

Maps

In the Maps app, Apple has added offline maps for the first time, so you can download maps for the area that you're in or visiting and have access even without a cellular or WiFi connection.

iOS 17 General Maps Feature

There are also changes to the Maps interface and a few other tweaks, with details available in our iOS 17 Maps guide.

Photos and Camera

The ‌iOS 17‌ Photos app is able to recognize pets in addition to people, correctly identifying different cats and dogs. Visual Look Up works with recipes, laundry symbols, and more, plus it can be used with videos. The Camera app has an improved interface for QR codes and new leveling tools.

iOS 17 General Photos App Feature

A walkthrough of all of the new features in the ‌iOS 17‌ ‌Photos‌ and Camera apps can be found in our dedicated guide.

Apple Music

In ‌iOS 17‌, Apple has added long-requested features like collaborative playlists and crossfade for a non-stop music experience. There are also new ‌CarPlay‌ sharing tools, song credits, and more.

iOS 17 Apple Music Feature
A full list of everything new in Apple Music can be found in our iOS 17 Apple Music guide.

Notes and Reminders

The Notes and Reminders app in ‌iOS 17‌ have a number of useful new features. You can link one note to another for the first time, so you can create wiki-style documents, and in Reminders, there's new grocery sorting, custom sections, and a column view option.

iOS 17 General Notes Feature

A complete rundown on what's new with Notes and Reminders can be found in our guide.

Other How Tos

Read More

We have a complete overview of all of the new features in ‌iOS 17‌ in one handy place in our iOS 17 roundup, which is also well worth checking out for all of the little details that didn't make it into our guides and how tos.

