iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air Rumored to Come in These 9 Colors

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air will be available in a total of nine color options, according to new information coming out of Asia.

iPhone 17 Air Colors Thumb 2The ‌iPhone 17 Air‌'s expected color options.

According to the leaker going by the account name "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, accessory manufacturers are now producing camera protector rings for the ‌iPhone 17‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ in colors to match their finishes upon release, thereby revealing what options to expect.

The ‌iPhone 17‌ will seemingly be available in black, silver, blue, green, and purple. This lines up with an earlier report which claimed Apple was testing green and purple color options for the ‌iPhone 17‌.

iPhone 17 Base Model Rumored to Come in New Green and Purple Colors FeatureThe ‌iPhone 17‌'s potential green and purple finishes.

The ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ will apparently be available in black, silver, gold, and blue. This corroborates previous rumors from the leakers known as "Fixed Focus Digital" and "Majin Bu".

The iPhone 16 and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus are available in black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine. With the ‌iPhone 17‌, it looks like Apple is dropping pink and teal, replacing them with green and purple. Black, white, and ultramarine could become black, silver, and blue, but the essential palette should remain broadly the same for these three core colors.

On the other hand, the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌, which is set to replace the ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, is moving to a much more muted, Pro-style selection of color options. This makes sense in light of Apple's repositioning of this second iPhone in the lineup toward something more premium with a distinctive, ultra-thin design.

The ‌iPhone 17‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ are expected to launch alongside the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max in the fall.

