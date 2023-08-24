iOS 17: What's New With the Camera and Photos Apps

by

With the iOS 17 Photos and Camera apps, Apple added several features that make the apps more pleasant to use. Visual Look Up can recognize more than ever, including various mystery symbols you see in your daily life, plus the ‌Photos‌ app will detect your pets and put them in their own album.

iOS 17 General Photos App Feature
This guide highlights all of the new ‌iOS 17‌ ‌Photos‌ and Camera app features.

Pet Recognition

In addition to people, the ‌Photos‌ app can recognize specific animals so you can have your pets automatically sorted into albums. Accordingly, the People album has been renamed the "People & Pets" album.

ios 17 pets photos
The pet recognition feature works on cats and dogs, and Apple says that people recognition has also improved.

Visual Look Up

Apple gave Visual Look Up some major updates. For a recap, Visual Look Up is the name of the feature that lets you get more information about the subject of a photo when you tap on the information button in the ‌Photos‌ app.

visual lookup recipes
For images of food, the iPhone will identify what's in the photo and present recipes sourced from the web. A whole range of symbols can now be recognized, from street signs to dashboard icons to the laundry instructions you see on clothing tags. If you take a picture of one of these symbols and then tap for info, the ‌iPhone‌ will be able to tell you what it means.

ios 17 visual lookup laundry symbols close up
You can also use the long press on an image gesture to pull the subject from the background of an image to look up what it is, if it is compatible with Visual Look Up.

ios 17 visual lookup background subject
Finally, Visual Look Up can be used in videos. You can pause a video on any frame and tap on the info button to look up what's in the video.

One-Tap Crop

When you zoom into an image in the ‌Photos‌ app, you can tap on the "Crop" button in the upper right corner to crop into the zoom without having to open up the photo editing interface.

ios 17 crop photos app

Photos Interface Changes

In the photo editing interface, the Cancel and Done buttons have been moved to the top of the display, and all of the tool icons have text descriptions to explain what they do.

photos ui comparison

iOS 16 on left, ‌iOS 17‌ on right

Camera Leveling

A new level option in ‌iOS 17‌ adds a horizontal line to the Camera app so you can make sure that landscape shots are lined up and level before capturing an image.

ios 17 camera level

QR Code Updates

While the ‌iPhone‌'s Camera app has been able to read QR codes since iOS 11, ‌iOS 17‌ fixes an interface that has been irritating for quite some time. Rather than the link for a QR code popping up in the middle of the display, it now shows up at the bottom of the screen so it's easier to tap.

qr code ios 17

Cinematic Mode

Apple added a Cinematic API for third-party apps, which will allow photo and video apps to incorporate Cinematic mode video playback and editing.

Animated Stickers

With the remove subject from background tool, you can turn any Live Photo into an animated sticker that can be used in Messages and other apps.

ios 17 stickers create
Just long press on the subject in a photo and then choose the "Add Sticker" option. From there, you can add effects like a white sticker outline, a "puffy" sticker effect, glitter, and more.

This feature also works with any photo if you just want a still image.

Screenshot Updates

If you take a screenshot in ‌iOS 17‌, you'll see a Save to ‌Photos‌ option that saves the full page of the screenshot as an image. Previously, the feature for capturing a full page screenshot would only save it as a PDF.

ios 17 screenshot image full

Read More

More information on all of the new features in the ‌iOS 17‌ update can be found in our iOS 17 roundup.

Related Roundups: iOS 17, iPadOS 17
Related Forums: iOS 17, iPadOS 17

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Feature 2

iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: 20+ Upgrades and Changes to Expect

Tuesday August 22, 2023 8:58 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be announced in less than a month, introducing over 20 upgrades and changes to surpass the iPhone 14 Pro models introduced last year. After over a year of rumors about the upcoming devices, we have compiled all of the key differences the next-generation "Pro" iPhone models are expected to feature based on information from reliable...
Read Full Article167 comments
iphone 15 color matched cables

iPhone 15 Could Come With Color-Matched Braided USB-C Cables [Updated]

Monday August 21, 2023 3:51 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could come with color-matched braided USB-C to USB-C cables, according to a rumor coming out of Asia. Twitter user "Majin Bu" first shared the information over the weekend, but was unable to verify the source of the rumor circulating on Chinese social media. Now, Apple device prototype collector "Kosutami" has affirmed that they have seen design validation...
Read Full Article101 comments
General iOS 17 Feature Blue Green

Everything New in iOS 17 Beta 7

Tuesday August 22, 2023 1:34 pm PDT by
We're now getting close to the end of the iOS 17 beta testing process as September approaches, which means we are seeing fewer new features in beta updates and more focus on small refinements and bug fixes. We've rounded up the changes in iOS 17 beta 7 that we've found so far, but let us know if you've seen a tweak that we haven't mentioned. Phone App With this beta, the end call button...
Read Full Article76 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Burgandy Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Models Expected to Be $100 to $200 More Expensive

Tuesday August 22, 2023 4:12 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be at least $100 more expensive than their predecessors, according to DigiTimes. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,099. DigiTimes' forecast places the price of the iPhone 15 Pro at $1,099 to $1,199 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max at $1,199 to $1,299. The significant price increase could suppress sales of the new...
Read Full Article210 comments
Apple Silicon Teal Feature

'A19' and 'M5' Chips Discovered on Apple Backend Server

Monday August 21, 2023 6:03 am PDT by
References to what are believed to be the "A19" and "M5" Apple silicon chips have been discovered in official Apple code. The references, found by Twitter user "@_orangera1n," indicate the existence of a large number of unreleased Apple chips. Following the trends of Apple's chip identifiers, the latest discoveries are believed to correspond to the "A19," "M5 Pro," "M5 Max," and "M5 Ultra"...
Read Full Article106 comments
iPhone 15 Ultra Rumors Thumb

'iPhone 15 Ultra' Could Still Replace 'Pro Max' Model This Year

Monday August 21, 2023 7:04 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming high-end 6.7-inch iPhone 15 model may be called the "iPhone 15 Ultra" after all, replacing the "Pro Max" title, a new rumor claims. In a September 2022 edition of his weekly "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said there was "potential" for an iPhone 15 Ultra to replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year. While the name change was prevalent in several rumors from...
Read Full Article193 comments
iPhone 15 Colors Mock Feature

Rumors Point to the Five iPhone 15 Color Options to Expect

Tuesday August 22, 2023 5:34 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in a refreshed selection of colors, with at least five different shades to choose from, recent rumors suggest. According to the Twitter leaker known as "Unknownz21," who has provided an extensive amount of information about Apple's upcoming devices, at least six different colorways were tested for the iPhone 15: These are the colors that ...
Read Full Article91 comments