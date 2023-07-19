In iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, Apple has added a new Siri ability that means you can get the virtual assistant to read web articles aloud to you just like an audiobook, even if your device is locked. Keep reading to learn how it's done on iPhone and iPad.

iOS 17 Siri Feature
If you tend to be put off by the thought of reading long-form articles on the web on a small screen, we have good news for you. In iOS 17, Siri can read them out loud for you, meaning all you have to do is listen.

How It Works

There are a few things to keep in mind when you want Siri to read web content out loud for you. First, you need to be using Apple's Safari when browsing webpages, otherwise it won't work. As it stands, Siri won't respond to read requests in third-party browsers.

Second, the webpage you want read to you needs to be compatible with Reader View. Almost all news articles on modern websites are compatible with Safari's Reader View, which strips away images, ads, and any other extraneous webpage content, leaving you looking at a clean page of legible text.

reader available
You can tell which pages support Reader View by looking for the words "Reader Available" and the document icon that briefly appears in the address bar when a webpage is loading. If you tap the aA icon that eventually replaces it, the Show Reader option will also be available (i.e. not grayed out) to indicate compatibility.

The last thing to be aware of is that if the article you want read to you is just one of many articles in a feed, such as on the MacRumors.com front page, you need to tap through to the individual article in question. Then you can do one of two things.

Method 1:

One way to get Siri to read the selected article to you is to hold your iPhone's side button (or top button on iPad) which will activate Siri. Then say "Read this to me." Alternatively, simply say "Siri, read this to me," hands-free. (In iOS 17, you don't even have to prefix a command with "Hey" to invoke Siri any more.)

siri
Siri will then begin reading the article to you out loud, and a media player panel will appear in the upper section of the screen, allowing you to rewind, fast-forward, adjust the volume, and even AirPlay the spoken audio to another device.

Method 2:

Another way to get Siri talking is to tap the Aa icon in the address bar, then choose the Listen to Page option in the pop-up menu. Siri will immediately begin reading the page to you.

safari
The only difference with this method is that, unless you lock your device while Siri is reading, you won't see a media control panel on the screen. If the article is still open in Safari, you can stop Siri reading it by tapping the Pause Listening option that replaces the "Listen to Page" option in the Aa pop-up menu.

listen to page safari
If you pause Siri, it will be replaced by a Resume Listening option, and the option will remain even if you navigate away from the page and return to it later.

So there you have it. With iOS 17, now almost any article on the web can be read to you via Siri while you're doing something else, even if your iPhone is locked and tucked away in your purse or pocket.

Related Roundups: iOS 17, iPadOS 17
Related Forums: iOS 17, iPadOS 17

Popular Stories

apple maps 3d feature

Apple Maps Gradually Winning Over Google Maps Users, Report Suggests

Tuesday July 18, 2023 12:40 am PDT by
iPhone users are increasingly finding reasons to choose Apple Maps over Google Maps, with some customers commending its clear public transport directions and visually appealing design. That's according to anecdotal reports collected by The Wall Street Journal (paywalled). While Apple Maps comes preinstalled on all iPhones, the overwhelming majority of iPhones in the U.S. have Google Maps...
Read Full Article323 comments
iphone 15 dummy

iPhone 15 Could Feature Stacked Battery Technology

Monday July 17, 2023 6:18 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 lineup could feature stacked battery technology for increased energy density and prolonged lifespan, a recent rumor claims. iPhone 15 lineup dummy models. According to the Twitter user "RGcloudS," the iPhone 15 lineup will feature stacked battery technology. The information came as part of an alleged leak about Samsung's Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra models, which are also said...
Read Full Article73 comments
m3 feature black

Apple's First M3-Powered Macs Likely to Launch in October

Monday July 17, 2023 2:51 am PDT by
Apple's first M3-powered Macs could arrive as early as October, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said sources tell him an October event will follow Apple's iPhone 15 series announcement in September, and the state of Apple's current product lineup suggests it will focus on new Macs with M3 chips. Given that Apple launched new 14-inch ...
Read Full Article157 comments
samsung viewfinity s9

Samsung Debuts New $1,599 ViewFinity S9 5K Display to Compete with Apple's Studio Display

Monday July 17, 2023 1:00 am PDT by
Samsung today announced the upcoming U.S. launch of its ViewFinity S9 display, which is designed to compete with the Studio Display from Apple. The ViewFinity S9 previously launched in South Korea in June, but next month it will be expanding to the United States. The 27-inch ViewFinity S9 features a 5K display with a resolution of 5120 x 2800 and 218 pixels per inch. It offers 600 nits...
Read Full Article226 comments
Touch Bar 13 Inch MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro With 3nm Chip Reportedly Launching Later This Year

Monday July 17, 2023 9:21 am PDT by
Apple plans to release a new MacBook Pro with an upgraded chip manufactured with TSMC's advanced 3nm process in the third quarter of 2023, according to DigiTimes. "Apple's next-generation MacBook Pro slated for launch in the third quarter will feature 3nm processors, according to industry sources," the preview says. The report is likely referring to a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple's...
Read Full Article163 comments