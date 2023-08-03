iOS 17: What's New With AirDrop

by

Apple in iOS 17 is improving the AirDrop sharing feature that is designed to allow two Apple devices to share content with one another quickly and easily. Proximity sharing has been improved, it's easier to exchange content, and more.

iOS 17 AirDrop Feature
This guide highlights all of the new AirDrop features you'll find in ‌iOS 17‌.

NameDrop

NameDrop is an AirDrop feature that lets you exchange contact information with someone by touching two iPhones together. Bringing two devices together will automatically pop up a contact sharing interface.

ios 17 namedrop
Tapping on the popup shows a person's contact information and their Contact Poster, with options to "Receive Only" or share your own contact information in response. You can choose the phone number and email address that you want to share with someone on the other end, and if someone is already in your Contacts app, it updates contact information.


Note that NameDrop works between two iPhones running ‌iOS 17‌ and later this year, it will work between an ‌iOS 17‌ iPhone and an Apple Watch running watchOS 10.

Proximity Sharing

If you need to share a file or a photo with someone who is right next to you, there's a new proximity sharing feature available for AirDrop.

airdrop proximity sharing
To initiate a transfer, choose the photo or file that you want to share with someone. From there, bring your unlocked ‌iPhone‌ (or iPad) next to the person's unlocked ‌iPad‌, and it will pop up a share interface without you having to tap on the Share Sheet.

You can tap on the Share option that pops up to send the photo or file to the person next to you. It will be received on the other device automatically, with permission granted through proximity.

airdrop ios 17
Note that sharing files this way works even if AirDrop receiving is turned off or limited to contacts, so it is a way to share a file with someone without having to change your overall AirDrop settings. AirDrop normally works with someone in the same room, but the proximity sharing feature requires the two iPhones to be close to touching.

namedrop settings toggle
Sharing through proximity can be enabled or disabled by going to Settings > General > AirDrop and toggling "Bringing Devices Together" on or off.

Transfers Over the Internet

Apple plans to allow AirDrop transfers that have been initiated to finish over the internet in ‌iOS 17‌. That means if you start sharing a bunch of files or photos with someone, you won't need to stay nearby for the transfer to complete.

AirDrop is a fairly fast file sharing method, but if you're sharing large videos, it can be frustrating to have to stay close by to someone for a transfer to finish. File transfers over the internet requires ‌iOS 17‌ and for both participants to be signed into iCloud.

SharePlay

If you want to listen to music or watch a movie with someone nearby, there's a new SharePlay feature that allows SharePlay to be initiated through proximity much like AirDrop.

ios 17 shareplay session
Starting SharePlay content and then bringing your ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ next to another ‌iPad‌ or ‌iPhone‌ will initiate a SharePlay session through the Messages app. It's the same SharePlay function that can be accessed through the Share Sheet, but the proximity method is a quicker way to begin a SharePlay session.

Proximity SharePlay is useful for situations like flights where each person may want to use their own device but share the same content.

airdrop shareplay ios 17
Developers can build support for SharePlay over AirDrop into their apps, but as with standard SharePlay, both people will need to have the app installed and have access to the content.

Read More

Additional details on the new features in the ‌iOS 17‌ update can be found in our iOS 17 roundup.

Related Roundups: iOS 17, iPadOS 17
Tag: AirDrop
Related Forums: iOS 17, iPadOS 17

Top Rated Comments

Radeon85 Avatar
Radeon85
10 minutes ago at 10:36 am
Just re-enable the option to share to anyone forever again.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

General iOS 17 Feature Blue Green

Apple Releases Second Public Betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, Revised Developer Beta

Monday July 31, 2023 1:20 pm PDT by
Apple today seeded the second betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test the software ahead of its launch. The second beta comes a little over two weeks after the first beta. The second public beta features the same content that's in the fourth developer beta released last week, although Apple has also seeded a revised version of that developer beta...
Read Full Article85 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

iPhone 15 Pro Rumor Recap: 12 New Features and Changes Expected

Sunday July 30, 2023 1:31 pm PDT by
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, many new features have been rumored for the Pro and Pro Max models, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, Action button, and more. Below, we have recapped 12 new features and changes rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models. A17 Bionic chip: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be equipped with Apple's ...
Read Full Article125 comments
Apple Watch Ultra Black Feature

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Again Rumored to Be Available in Black Titanium

Tuesday August 1, 2023 8:56 am PDT by
The second-generation Apple Watch Ultra will be available with a black titanium case, according to a previously-accurate leaker known as ShrimpApplePro. The new Ultra will also remain available in its existing "Natural" titanium finish, the leaker said. Mockup of a black Apple Watch Ultra via ShrimpApplePro Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said Apple tested a darker titanium finish for the...
Read Full Article161 comments
iPad mini 6 orange BG

iPad Mini 7 Could Be Coming Later This Year

Tuesday August 1, 2023 8:35 am PDT by
The seventh-generation iPad mini appears to be in the works at Apple, according to the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro." In a thread of tweets that included details about the Apple Watch Series 9 and second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, the leaker said that they have seen evidence that at least one new iPad model is coming, likely the seventh-generation iPad mini. Earlier this year, Bloomb...
Read Full Article112 comments
iphone 15 dummy models

Samsung Begins Mass Producing OLED Displays for iPhone 15

Tuesday August 1, 2023 2:58 am PDT by
Apple's main OLED supplier Samsung has received mass production approval for the displays for all four models in Apple's iPhone 15 series, which are expected to be released in September. Korean-language based The Elec reports that Samsung Display was granted approval on August 1, ahead of rivals LG Display and BOE. LG Display, which is supplying OLED panels for both iPhone 15 Pro models, has ...
Read Full Article46 comments
maxresdefault

Video: 15 Hidden iOS 17 Features You Need to Know About

Monday July 31, 2023 9:39 am PDT by
Along with major additions like StandBy mode, Live Voicemail, Contact Posters, and NameDrop, there are dozens if not hundreds of smaller, lesser known features that Apple is adding in iOS 17. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up a list of 15 features in iOS 17 that you might not know about, from changes to Visual Look Up to...
Read Full Article13 comments