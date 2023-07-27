iOS 17: What's New With Autocorrect and the Keyboard

by

Apple in iOS 17 introduced a range of small features and tweaks that make using the iPhone a better, and more intuitive experience. There are minor but notable changes to the keyboard, which is a key part of the operating system.

iOS 17 General Keyboard Feature
This guide highlights everything new with the keyboard and keyboard-related features.

Autocorrect

The machine learning technology that Apple is using for autocorrect has been improved in ‌iOS 17‌. Apple says it has adopted a "transformer language model," that will better personalize autocorrect to each user. It is able to learn your personal preferences and word choices to be more useful to you.

iOS 17 Autocorrect Feature
After using ‌iOS 17‌ for a few weeks, most users will notice that the autocorrect suggestions are much better at predicting what you want to say and presenting words for you to tap to autofill. When you use acronyms, shortened words, slang words, and colloquialisms, autocorrect is not as aggressive with the automatic correcting, but it is still able to correct accidental typos.

On stage, Apple's Craig Federighi humorously said that the ‌iPhone‌ would no longer swap in "ducking" for a certain swear word that you actually meant to type. The new engine still makes mistakes, but most users should find that it is improved compared to iOS 16.

Correcting Autocorrect

When autocorrect changes a word, there is now a blue line underneath the corrected word that you can tap. Tapping the blue line shows the original word that you typed, and you can tap it to choose that instead. If there are other possible autocorrect options for what you typed, those will also be displayed.

autocorrect underline ios 17
The functionality is useful for when autocorrect does correct something that you did not want fixed because it takes just a tap to revert rather than having to retype the word.

Word Autofill

Some word suggestions now pop up in line when you are typing, and you can tap on the space bar to insert them. If you start typing "Didn't" for example, the ‌iPhone‌ will offer 't as an autofill option after you type "didn," so that you can just tap on the space bar rather than continuing to spell out the word.

ios 17 word autofill
It makes for quicker typing, and this is a function that gets better as you use ‌iOS 17‌ more often.

Sentence Autofill

The word autofill feature that makes suggestions inline also works for entire sentences in some cases, so you can type what you need with just a tap or two of the space bar.

Better Grammar Correction

After you finish typing a sentence, if you've used a word wrong or have another grammar error in what you've written, the ‌iPhone‌ will let you know by highlighting the mistake. You can tap on it to see suggested corrections.

ios 17 grammar correction
As an example, if you write a sentence and accidentally swap "affect" for "effect," the ‌iPhone‌ can tell and will suggest the word you should be using instead, or in some cases, just correct it. This is true for then/than, they're/their/there, two/to/too, your/you're, its/it's, and other common grammatical errors. ‌iOS 16‌ corrected some of these issues, but ‌iOS 17‌ does more.

Dictation

The Dictation feature built into the ‌iPhone‌ has been updated with the same transformer language model that Apple is using for text, so dictation should be able to better suss out what you're attempting to say when there are multiple word options.

Dictation is still far from perfect in our testing, and it does take some time to get better.

Stickers as Emoji

Emoji are an integral part of the keyboard, and in ‌iOS 17‌, stickers and emoji have been merged. If you tap on the emoji icon on the keyboard, it will bring up emoji and also all of your stickers. The end result is that you can use stickers in more places across the operating system, and in the Messages app, emoji can be used like stickers and can be placed anywhere.

ios 17 emoji sticker keyboard

Read More

More information on all of the new features in the ‌iOS 17‌ update can be found in our iOS 17 roundup.

Related Roundups: iOS 17, iPadOS 17
Related Forums: iOS 17, iPadOS 17

Top Rated Comments

carrrrrlos Avatar
carrrrrlos
12 minutes ago at 03:34 pm
Duck yeah auto correct improvements!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
surfzen21 Avatar
surfzen21
8 minutes ago at 03:37 pm
I think the iMessage updates are going to be my favorite.

It was definitely a surprise during the presentation
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
8 minutes ago at 03:37 pm
I love the Haptic Feedback in iOS 17. It feels magical! ??
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

icloud photos

Apple's 'My Photo Stream' Service Shuts Down on Wednesday, Here's What You Need to Do

Tuesday July 25, 2023 5:23 am PDT by
Apple last month announced that its "My Photo Stream" service is set to shut down on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, which means customers who are still using that feature need to transition to using iCloud Photos before that date. Keep reading to learn what it means for you and whether you need to take action. What is My Photo Stream? Originally launched in 2011, My Photo Stream is a free...
Read Full Article68 comments
Ventura Macs Feature Blue

Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.5

Monday July 24, 2023 10:13 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.5, the fifth major update to the macOS Ventura operating system that was released in October. macOS Ventura 13.4 comes a month after the launch of macOS Ventura 13.4, an update that brought minor features to the Apple News app and bug fixes. The ‌‌‌macOS Ventura‌‌‌ 13.5 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the...
Read Full Article85 comments
General iOS 17 Feature Blue Green

Everything New in iOS 17 Beta 4

Wednesday July 26, 2023 2:20 am PDT by
Apple has released the fourth beta of the upcoming iOS 17 software release to developers for testing purposes, and like almost all new betas, the operating system brings a number of small tweaks and changes as Apple refines the software ahead of launch. Here's everything new that we've found so far in the fourth beta of iOS 17. NameDrop Toggle In the AirDrop menu in Settings, Apple has...
Read Full Article28 comments
apple card 1

Report Delves Into Why Apple and Goldman Sachs Want to Break Up

Tuesday July 25, 2023 1:03 pm PDT by
Recent rumors have suggested that Goldman Sachs is aiming to end its financial partnership with Apple, and The Information today shared a new report on what went wrong and why the relationship between the two companies fell apart. Goldman Sachs is Apple's partner on the Apple Card, the Apple Savings account that is open to Apple Card users, and Apple Pay Later, Apple's buy now, pay later...
Read Full Article182 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

Bloomberg: Apple Considering Price Hike for iPhone 15 Pro Models

Monday July 24, 2023 3:56 am PDT by
Apple is "considering" raising the price for both Pro models in its upcoming iPhone 15 series, according to Bloomberg. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the report claims that despite a projected decline in the overall smartphone market, Apple plans to increase its overall revenue by raising the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This isn't the first time...
Read Full Article128 comments
iOS 16

Apple Releases iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 With Bug Fixes and Security Updates

Monday July 24, 2023 10:12 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6, the sixth point updates to the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 operating systems that first came out last September. The launch of iOS 16.6 comes over a month after the release of iOS 16.5, an update that brought minor changes to Apple News. ‌‌iOS 16‌‌‌.6 and iPadOS 16.6 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings >...
Read Full Article66 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Rear Camera

iPhone 15 Rumored to Debut Hybrid Lens With Larger Aperture Ahead of Further Upgrades in 2024

Tuesday July 25, 2023 7:34 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 lineup will feature a glass-plastic hybrid lens with an ƒ/1.7 aperture before Apple expands the technology with next year's iPhone 16 models, according to a recent claim from the Twitter user "RGcloudS." The upgrade will apparently make the iPhone 15 series the first global smartphones with a hybrid lens design, since existing devices with this technology from the likes of...
Read Full Article78 comments