Support for the Mixed Reality Headset

Apple's AR/VR headset will function on its own and will have its own App Store, but there will likely be some level of integration between the headset and the iPhone, even if it's limited to Handoff.

Concept render by Concept render by Ian Zelbo

All of Apple's products interact with one another in various ways, and so we are expecting new headset-related features in iOS 17.

At the 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple provided a preview of a new CarPlay experience that has deeper integration with vehicles, allowing for car functions like volume and the radio to be controlled through CarPlay.

Apple also plans to add widgets and support for multiple displays. The first vehicles with next-generation CarPlay integration are set to come in late 2023, which means that support will likely be built into iOS 17 or an iOS 17 update.

Support for Sideloading and Alternate App Stores

European legislation requires Apple to allow for sideloading starting in 2024, and Apple is planning to make changes starting in iOS 17.

Customers in Europe may be able to download apps without using the App Store, with Apple forced to let people use alternate app stores. Developers would not need to pay Apple's 15 to 30 percent fees for apps that customers install using alternate means, but Apple still plans to collect a fee.

To start with, the sideloading changes will be limited to customers in the European Union, but as other countries pass legislation similar to the the Digital Markets Act in Europe, Apple could expand the functionality.

The major changes that have to be made to implement sideloading support could potentially impact development on iOS 17 because of the engineering resources required.