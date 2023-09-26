In iOS 17.1, currently in beta, iPhone users in the UK can now view the account balance of their bank cards and credit cards right within Apple's Wallet app. Keep reading to learn how it works.

uk bank account apple wallet 2
Apple's Wallet app on ‌iPhone‌ has been able to display Apple Pay transactions made using your bank and credit cards for a while now, but if you are a Wallet app user in the United Kingdom, a new integration in iOS 17.1 means you can view your current account balance from your bank, along with a history of your deposits and payments. If you have a credit card, you can also view your remaining credit.

To get the additional account information, your bank needs to support the Open Banking API that Apple has implemented. Supporting banks currently include Barclays, Monzo, Startling, HSBC, Lloyds, and RBS, with more banks likely to come on board when iOS 17.1 is released to the public.

The following steps show you how integration is securely authorized through the Wallet app. It's a simple enough process, and Apple will automatically redirect you to your bank app to authenticate the connection. Note that until iOS 17.1 is officially released, the iOS 17.1 developer beta must be installed on your iPhone for this to work.

  1. Open the Wallet app on your ‌iPhone‌.
  2. Tap a card from a supporting bank.
  3. Tap Get Started under "See Balances and Full Transaction History for This Account."
  4. Tap Continue to connect your account to Wallet.
  5. Check the account details that you are about to give Wallet permission to access, then tap Continue.
  6. In your bank app, enter your ‌iPhone‌'s passcode or use Face ID to grant Wallet permission to access the specified account details.

view uk bank account balance apple wallet

After following these steps, you'll be directed back to the Wallet app, where you will now see the available balance of your account underneath the bank card, along with your transaction history. If it's a credit card, you'll also see the remaining balance available, while a tap on the balance will also reveal your credit limit.

With Apple users in the UK still unable to make use of Apple Cash or Apple Card, it's nice to see Apple exclusively supporting a British banking standard in its Wallet app. Note that Open Banking is a UK-specific: No US equivalent is currently available.

Tags: United Kingdom, Apple Wallet
