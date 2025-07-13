Apple Watch Ultra 3: What to Expect

The long wait for an Apple Watch Ultra 3 is nearly over, and a handful of new features and changes have been rumored for the device.



Below, we recap what to expect from the Apple Watch Ultra 3:

Satellite connectivity for sending and receiving text messages when Wi-Fi and cellular coverage is unavailable

5G support, up from LTE on the Apple Watch Ultra 2

Likely a wide-angle OLED display that is brighter when viewed from an angle, and offers a higher refresh rate for the always-on display mode

S10 chip or newer for faster performance

Blood pressure monitoring has been rumored, but it might not be ready in time for the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Last year, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 received a black titanium case option, but otherwise the Ultra model has not received any hardware upgrades since 2023.

After a two-year wait, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 should be unveiled in September.