New Apple TV Expected Later This Year With These New Features

by

A new Apple TV is expected to be released later this year, and a handful of new features and changes have been rumored for the device.

apple tv 4k new orange
Below, we recap what to expect from the next Apple TV, according to rumors.

Rumors

Faster Wi-Fi Support

The next Apple TV will be equipped with Apple's own combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He said the chip supports Wi-Fi 6E, which would be an upgrade over the current Apple TV's standard Wi-Fi 6 support. Wi-Fi 6E extends the capabilities of Wi-Fi 6 to the 6 GHz band with a compatible router. This can contribute to faster Wi-Fi speeds and lower latency compared to Wi-Fi 6.

The chip might even support Wi-Fi 7 instead, which can provide peak theoretical speeds of over 40 Gbps, a 4× increase over Wi-Fi 6E.

Newer Chip

The current Apple TV is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, which debuted in all iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models in 2022. It is very likely that the next Apple TV will have a newer chip, such as an A18 or A19 chip, and this would result in faster overall performance and potentially even Apple Intelligence support on tvOS.

FaceTime Camera and Gesture Controls

tvOS 17 added a FaceTime app to the Apple TV, allowing for video calls with the rear camera on a connected iPhone or iPad. If the Apple TV gained a built-in camera, users would no longer need to rely on an external device for video calls on the TV.

In April 2024, Gurman said Apple had "discussed" offering an Apple TV with a built-in camera for FaceTime and gesture-based controls, but it is unclear if Apple is moving forward with that plan for the next model in particular. He did not elaborate on the gesture aspect, but it sounds like the next Apple TV would recognize various hand movements.

Apple says tvOS 26 enhances FaceTime in several ways — fitting for an Apple TV with a camera:

With tvOS 26, users can enjoy a more personalized FaceTime experience that's consistent with iOS. Contact Posters on Apple TV make it easier and more personal by displaying a contact's customized photo and name when starting a FaceTime call on Apple TV. Live Captions expand to include French, German, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, and Spanish, enabling Apple TV to use on-device intelligence to display Live Captions for FaceTime conversations, so users can follow what's being said in even more languages. Additionally, FaceTime audio and phone call notifications will appear onscreen for the active profile, allowing users to answer on connected HomePod speakers or their iPhone, and ensuring that communication with loved ones remains at the forefront.

Lower Price

On the same day as the current Apple TV was announced in October 2022, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that he expected the next Apple TV to be "more affordable." He said that a sub-$100 price would be the "sweet spot" for the Apple TV, but he did not say if Apple will actually achieve that price point.

Both the 2010 and 2012 versions of the Apple TV were priced at $99 in the U.S. at launch, and Apple eventually lowered the price of the 2012 model to $69, so there is precedent for a sub-$100 Apple TV. Other companies like Amazon and Roku offer low-priced streaming sticks, with sale prices going as low as $19.99.

In the U.S., the current Apple TV starts at $129 with 64GB of storage, and a 128GB model with an Ethernet port for wired internet is priced at $149.

Timing

The next Apple TV will be released "toward the end of the year," according to Gurman. If so, it is likely that the device will launch in September or October, but November or December cannot be entirely ruled out at this point.

Here is when the previous four Apple TV models were announced:

  • Apple TV 4K (3rd generation): October 2022
  • Apple TV 4K (2nd generation): April 2021
  • Apple TV 4K (1st generation): September 2017
  • Apple TV HD: September 2015

Read our Apple TV roundup for more details.

Related Roundup: Apple TV
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: Apple TV and Home Theater

Popular Stories

iphone 16 pro ghost hand

5 Reasons to Skip This Year's iPhone 17 Pro

Thursday July 10, 2025 4:54 am PDT by
Apple will launch its new iPhone 17 series in two months, and the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to get a new design for the rear casing and the camera area. But more significant changes to the lineup are not expected until next year, when the iPhone 18 models arrive. If you're thinking of trading in your iPhone for this year's latest, consider the following features rumored to be coming...
Read Full Article101 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro

Apple Says iPhone Driver's Licenses Will Expand to These 8 U.S. States

Tuesday July 8, 2025 11:26 am PDT by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Unfortunately, this feature continues to roll out very slowly since it was announced in 2021, with only nine U.S. states, Puerto Rico,...
Read Full Article
iPhone 17 Pro in Hand Feature Lowgo

iPhone 17 Pro to Reverse iPhone X Design Decision

Monday July 7, 2025 9:46 am PDT by
Since the iPhone X in 2017, all of Apple's highest-end iPhone models have featured either stainless steel or titanium frames, but it has now been rumored that this design decision will be coming to an end with the iPhone 17 Pro models later this year. In a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo today, the account Instant Digital said that the iPhone 17 Pro models will have an aluminum...
Read Full Article131 comments
iPhone 17 Pro in Hand Feature Lowgo

Leaker Reveals Amount of RAM in iPhone 17 Through iPhone 17 Pro Max

Wednesday July 9, 2025 8:08 am PDT by
Three out of four iPhone 17 models will feature more RAM than the equivalent iPhone 16 models, according to a new leak that aligns with previous rumors. The all-new iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will each be equipped with 12GB of RAM, according to Fixed Focus Digital, an account with more than two million followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The...
Read Full Article54 comments
macbook pro blue green

M5 MacBook Pro No Longer Coming in 2025

Thursday July 10, 2025 12:38 pm PDT by
Apple does not plan to refresh any Macs with updated M5 chips in 2025, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are now planned for the first half of 2026. Gurman previously said that Apple would debut the M5 MacBook Pro models in late 2025, but his newest report suggests that Apple is "considering" pushing them back to 2026. Apple is now said to be...
Read Full Article92 comments
apple account card feature

Apple Account Card Expanding to More Countries

Tuesday July 8, 2025 7:34 pm PDT by
Apple is expanding the ability to add an Apple Account Card to the Wallet app to more countries, according to backend Apple Pay changes. With iOS 15.5, Apple updated the Wallet app to allow users to add an Apple Account Card, which displays the Apple credit balance associated with an Apple ID. If you receive an Apple gift card, for example, it is added to an Apple Account that is also...
Read Full Article26 comments
iOS 26 Feature

Everything New in iOS 26 Beta 3

Monday July 7, 2025 1:20 pm PDT by
Apple is continuing to refine and update iOS 26, and beta three features smaller changes than we saw in beta 2, plus further tweaks to the Liquid Glass design. Apple is gearing up for the next phase of beta testing, and the company has promised that a public beta is set to come out in July. Transparency In some apps like Apple Music, Podcasts, and the App Store, Apple has toned down the...
Read Full Article245 comments
iCloud General Feature Redux

iPhone Users Who Pay for iCloud Storage Receive These Five Perks

Wednesday July 9, 2025 9:20 am PDT by
If you pay for iCloud storage on your iPhone, did you know that Apple offers you five perks beyond the extra storage space, at no additional cost? Here are the perks included with all iCloud+ plans:Private Relay keeps your Safari browsing history entirely private from network providers, websites, and even Apple. Hide My Email generates unique, random email addresses whenever needed. Hom...
Read Full Article52 comments
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature 1

Foldable iPhone Display Production Begins Ahead of Launch Next Year

Wednesday July 9, 2025 10:59 pm PDT by
Production of foldable OLED displays for Apple's first foldable iPhone have begun ahead of its expected launch next year, Korea's ETNews reports. The first foldable iPhone's displays are being produced by Samsung Display, who are establishing a production line dedicated to the upcoming Apple device its A3 factory in Asan, Chungcheongnam-do. The production line will make displays exclusively...
Read Full Article119 comments

Top Rated Comments

nikhsub1 Avatar
nikhsub1
59 minutes ago at 03:16 pm
Apple TV hardware is such an underrated device IMO. It works very well and is fairly inexpensive.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xyz01 Avatar
xyz01
44 minutes ago at 03:31 pm
If the increased speed is used for something nice, like better upscaling - great.

Putting a camera on the device is useless. Not only due to "why would I use it?", but also due to the devices not exactly being positioned to give good/any picture from a built in camera. A better suggestion would be to enable usb connected webcams.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JohnC1959 Avatar
JohnC1959
34 minutes ago at 03:41 pm

The camera positioning doesn’t matter much with the new wide-angle FaceTime cameras. Like on the M4 Macs, the camera can follow you around the room regardless of positioning.

Nobody wants a USB webcam with extra wires etc laying about. Yuck.
I personally could see a USB webcam being an advantage. No visible wires because they'd be behind the TV. I'd like a webcam on top of the TV to give a larger room view for when there's a group and maybe some dogs or kids playing. It would be easier to precisely position just a webcam.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
1 hour ago at 03:13 pm

Lower Price
Believe it when I see it.

I think they are more likely to go with a more gimped ATV "normal" model and then have ATV "Pro"

(I don't even know what they could do to gimp it more, but Tim is very creative when it comes to this...)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jimimac71 Avatar
jimimac71
38 minutes ago at 03:37 pm
Having a camera is going to require proper placement of the device to be useful.
Most probably don't think having Safari would be useful, unless you watch videos from the Internet Archive.
Someone will probably say, "just get a Mac mini."
I only want an iPad which does not format to 16:9 for television.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dwaltwhit Avatar
dwaltwhit
20 minutes ago at 03:55 pm

If the increased speed is used for something nice, like better upscaling - great.

Putting a camera on the device is useless. Not only due to "why would I use it?", but also due to the devices not exactly being positioned to give good/any picture from a built in camera. A better suggestion would be to enable usb connected webcams.
My atv is hidden behind my tv. A camera makes no sense for me. It seems they could add connectivity for cameras
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments