Everything Announced at Today's Apple Event in Just 11 Minutes
Apple today held its annual iPhone-centric event, debuting the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple also introduced the new Apple Watch Series 8 models, a revamped version of the Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Ultra, and the AirPods Pro 2.
It took Apple more than an hour and a half to introduce all of the new devices during its "Far Out" event, but we've recapped everything in a quick 11 minute video for our readers who want a short but thorough overview of everything that's new.
We've also rounded up all of our event coverage, so make sure to check out our articles to avoid missing any details about Apple's new product lineup.
iPhone 14
- Apple Announces iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus With New Satellite Connectivity, Better Cameras, and More
- Apple Removes SIM Card Tray on All iPhone 14 Models in U.S.
- iPhone 14 Models Offer an Additional Hour of Battery Life
- No iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro Model Supports Latest WiFi 6E Standard
- Here's the New iPhone Lineup: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13 and 13 Mini, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE
- Here is Every iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Case That Launched Today
- What You Need to Know About Apple's Emergency Satellite Feature for iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Pro
- Apple Unveils iPhone 14 Pro With Dynamic Island, Always-On Display, 48MP Camera, and More
- Here's a First Look at iPhone 14 Pro's New 'Dynamic Island' Notch
- iPhone 14 Pro Models Thicker Than iPhone 13 Pro Series Thanks to More Advanced Cameras
- New iPhone 14 Pro Color Options: Space Black and Deep Purple
- Your First Ever Hands-On Look at the All-New iPhone 14 Pro
Apple Watch Series 8
- Apple Announces Apple Watch Series 8 With New Body Temperature Sensor, Car Crash Detection, and More
- Apple Opens Pre-Orders for Apple Watch Series 8, Second-Generation SE, and Ultra
- Here is Every New Apple Watch Band That Launched Today
Apple Watch Ultra
- Apple Unveils Apple Watch Ultra With Large-Screen Design for Athletes and Explorers
- Apple Watch Ultra Priced at $799, Available to Order Today Ahead of September 23 Launch
- Hands-On Images Offer First Look at All-New Apple Watch Ultra
- Older 42-45mm Bands Compatible With 49mm Apple Watch Ultra
- Apple Watch Ultra Will Get Up to 60 Hours of Battery Life With Software Update Later This Year
Apple Watch SE
AirPods Pro 2
- Apple Announces New AirPods Pro With H2 Chip for Up to 2x Noise Cancellation and More
- You'll Be Able to Charge Your New AirPods Pro Using Your Apple Watch Charger
- Here's the New AirPods Lineup: AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max
- All the New Features the H2 Chip Brings to the AirPods Pro 2
- New AirPods Pro Do Not Support Lossless Apple Music
Software
- iOS 16 to Launch on September 12, Featuring Redesigned Lock Screen, Unsend and Edit in iMessage, and More
- watchOS 9 Introduces New Low Power Mode on Apple Watch Series 4 and Later
- Apple Confirms iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura to Launch in October
- Apple Seeds iOS 16 Release Candidate to Developers
- Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of watchOS 9 to Developers
- Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of tvOS 16 to Developers
- Apple Delays iCloud Shared Photo Library Feature for iOS 16
Other Announcements
- Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 14, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, and More Expected
- Verizon Launches New 'One Unlimited' Plan With Apple One Included
- Apple Fitness+ Available to All iPhone Users Later This Fall, No Apple Watch Required
- Apple Officially Discontinues Apple Watch Series 3
- Apple Discontinues Apple Watch Edition
- AppleCare+ Updated to Cover 'Unlimited Repairs'
- Apple Continues to Sell iPhone 13 Mini at Lower $599 Starting Price
- Apple Releases Third-Generation AirPods With Non-MagSafe Charging Case
The Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra can be preordered starting today. Apple will accept preorders for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and AirPods Pro 2 on Friday, September 9 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
