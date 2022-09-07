Everything Announced at Today's Apple Event in Just 11 Minutes

Apple today held its annual iPhone-centric event, debuting the iPhone 14, ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max. Apple also introduced the new Apple Watch Series 8 models, a revamped version of the Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Ultra, and the AirPods Pro 2.

It took Apple more than an hour and a half to introduce all of the new devices during its "Far Out" event, but we've recapped everything in a quick 11 minute video for our readers who want a short but thorough overview of everything that's new.

We've also rounded up all of our event coverage, so make sure to check out our articles to avoid missing any details about Apple's new product lineup.

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Pro

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch SE

AirPods Pro 2

Software

Other Announcements

The ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌, ‌Apple Watch SE‌, and Apple Watch Ultra can be preordered starting today. Apple will accept preorders for the ‌iPhone 14‌, ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, and ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 on Friday, September 9 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.