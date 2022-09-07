Apple Announces Second-Generation Apple Watch SE With S8 Chip, Crash Detection, and New Color Options

Apple today unveiled the second-generation Apple Watch SE, featuring the S8 chip, crash detection, and new color options.



The second-generation ‌Apple Watch SE‌ offers the core Apple Watch experience at a more affordable price. The back case has been redesigned with a new, color-matched nylon composite material. The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ is now 20 percent faster thanks to the S8 chip, the same chip from the Apple Watch Series 8.

The second-generation ‌Apple Watch SE‌ is available in Midnight, Starlight, and Silver, with matching back cases. It starts at $249 for the GPS model and $299 for the cellular model. Orders open today and it will become available on September 16.

The second-generation ‌Apple Watch SE‌ follows the first-generation model released in September 2020.

More to follow...