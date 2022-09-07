iPhone 14 Pro Models Thicker Than iPhone 13 Pro Series Thanks to More Advanced Cameras

by
Apple's "Far Out" iPhone 14 Event: Catch up on all the announcements on our live blog.

The new iPhone 14 Pro models are marginally thicker than the iPhone 13 Pro series, with the weight remaining practically unchanged compared to last year's Pro and Pro Max models.

iphone 14 pro
The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max measure 7.85mm in thickness, compared to the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max at 7.65mm. The new Pro iPhones feature more advanced camera systems and possibly a physically larger battery to make sense of the increase in thickness. Compared to the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ series, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models are major updates that include a new pill-shaped notch replacement, an always-on display, and more.

Tag: September 2022 Apple Event

Top Rated Comments

zapmymac Avatar
zapmymac
26 minutes ago at 12:35 pm
I’ll take camera improvements (glass) over thinness! Ive has certainly left the building!
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GuruZac Avatar
GuruZac
21 minutes ago at 12:40 pm
Solid camera update, but I'm mostly impressed how the Dynamic Island works, and didn't leak! Incredible job by Apple's team on that one.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
25 minutes ago at 12:36 pm
That does not bother me at all. We got major improvements with the camera set up. This is the best iPhone ever!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bp1000 Avatar
bp1000
25 minutes ago at 12:36 pm
Literally have no clue which one to go for this year, especially given the EU price increase. Was thinking the 14pro.

Seems like all you get this year is a camera bump that sounds impressive, but in reality who really takes pics like they demo in the marketing.

Almost feel like waiting another year and keeping my iPhone 11, which is still just fine.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
brofkand Avatar
brofkand
22 minutes ago at 12:39 pm

this is embarrassing that the iPhone 14 has A15 chip and cameras from the iPhone 13 Pro and they limited that software feature "photogenic engine" to iPhone 14 only
Apple has been artificially limiting new features for years.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Menel Avatar
Menel
25 minutes ago at 12:36 pm
THICC BOI
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 multicolored feature single pill

Once-Rumored iPhone 14 Features We Aren't Expecting Anymore

Monday September 5, 2022 7:48 am PDT by
After over a year of reports about the iPhone 14 lineup, several once-believed rumors are no longer expected to come true when the devices are unveiled this week. The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature the A16 Bionic chip, an always-on display, "pill and hole-punch" cutouts that appear to be a single "pill" in place of the notch, a taller display with thinner bezels, and a 48-megap...
Read Full Article90 comments
apple watch pro cads

Apple Watch 'Pro' CAD Renders Show Flat Screen Design With Extra Button, Protrusion Housing Digital Crown and Side Button

Monday September 5, 2022 4:20 am PDT by
New CAD images of the upcoming Apple Watch "Pro" have been shared online by 91mobiles, providing a closer look at the alleged design of the device. The renders line up with Apple Watch "Pro" case images shared earlier this morning, revealing the inclusion of a new physical button on the left side of the watch. The new button is visible within the CAD images, which show it sitting beneath...
Read Full Article296 comments
AirPods Pro 2 CAD

AirPods Pro 2 Charging Case With Three New Features Shown in Leaked Renders

Saturday September 3, 2022 10:30 am PDT by
A new charging case for the upcoming second-generation AirPods Pro could feature speaker holes, a microphone, and an opening for a lanyard attachment, according to alleged CAD renders of the case shared by AppleInsider's Andrew O'Hara on Twitter. Alleged CAD of AirPods Pro 2 charging case shared by Andrew O'Hara O'Hara said he could not verify the accuracy of the renders, but they do line up...
Read Full Article57 comments
series6leds

How Apple Watch Series 8's Body Temperature Feature Is Expected to Work

Saturday September 3, 2022 2:00 am PDT by
Body temperature sensing technology is believed to be the headline upgrade offered by the Apple Watch Series 8 when it debuts at Apple's "Far out" event next week. Thanks to a variety of reports from reliable sources, we have a fairly good idea of how the body temperature health features are expected to work. The Apple Watch Series 6's rear sensor array that introduced blood-oxygen sensing. ...
Read Full Article62 comments
iphone 12 vs iphone 12 mini

iPhone Mini Models Hit Apple's Refurb Store Just Days Before Debut of Larger iPhone 14 Series

Saturday September 3, 2022 12:14 pm PDT by
For the first time in several weeks, Apple has repopulated its Refurbished and Clearance store with a range of iPhone 12 mini models, just days before the smaller form factor is expected to be dropped from Apple's flagship smartphone lineup. For the upcoming iPhone 14 series, Apple is believed to be removing the 5.4-inch iPhone "mini" size in favor of larger device dimensions. Available...
Read Full Article53 comments
iphone 14 alleged cases

iPhone 14 Cases Allegedly Leak Ahead of Wednesday's 'Far Out' Event

Monday September 5, 2022 1:47 pm PDT by
New images shared on Twitter allegedly showcase upcoming cases from Apple for the iPhone 14 lineup expected to be announced this Wednesday. The images, shared by Majin Bu, include both leather and silicone case options for all the expected iPhone 14 models. While the photos claim to show official cases from Apple, they're most likely fake cases that resemble accurate colors. Apple often...
Read Full Article103 comments
iPhone 14 Dummies Single Pill Feature

iPhone 14 Pro Expected to Feature Larger Battery Alongside Always-On Display

Sunday September 4, 2022 6:59 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature physically larger batteries, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, likely to compensate for the increased power consumption of an always-on display. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says he expects the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to feature larger batteries and the devices will, as a result, appear "slightly larger...
Read Full Article94 comments