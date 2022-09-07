iPhone 14 Pro Models Thicker Than iPhone 13 Pro Series Thanks to More Advanced Cameras

The new iPhone 14 Pro models are marginally thicker than the iPhone 13 Pro series, with the weight remaining practically unchanged compared to last year's Pro and Pro Max models.



The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max measure 7.85mm in thickness, compared to the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max at 7.65mm. The new Pro iPhones feature more advanced camera systems and possibly a physically larger battery to make sense of the increase in thickness. Compared to the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ series, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models are major updates that include a new pill-shaped notch replacement, an always-on display, and more.