Here's the New AirPods Lineup: AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max

Apple today introduced the second-generation AirPods Pro with H2 chip, which means the first-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ have been discontinued and have not been kept as a lower-cost option.



The ‌AirPods Pro‌ are being sold alongside the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Max, with the AirPods 2 also in the mix as the cheapest AirPods. Pricing for the AirPods lineup is below:

AirPods 2 - $129

- $129 AirPods 3 - $169

- $169 AirPods 3 w/ MagSafe - $179

w/ MagSafe - $179 AirPods Pro 2 - $249

- $249 AirPods Max - $549

The ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 continue to be priced at $249, which was the price point of the original ‌AirPods Pro‌ earbuds. The ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 will be able to be preordered on September 9, and will launch on September 23.