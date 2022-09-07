Apple Watch Ultra Will Get Up to 60 Hours of Battery Life With Software Update Later This Year

by

With the 49mm case size and updated design of the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple was able to fit in a much larger battery. As a result, the Apple Watch Ultra is able to last for up to 36 hours on a single charge with normal use, and even longer with a new Low Power Mode and battery optimization options.

apple watch ultra 1
Apple defines "normal" use for the 36 hour metric as 180 time checks, 180 notifications, 90 minutes of app use, and a 60-minute workout with music playback from Apple Watch Ultra via Bluetooth over the course of 36 hours. It also includes a total of eight hours of LTE connection and 28 hours of connection to iPhone over Bluetooth.

Actual battery life will vary significantly depending on what the Apple Watch is used for. Workouts that exceed 60 minutes will drain battery quicker, as will being on a cellular connection for a longer period of time.

Apple plans to introduce a Low Power Mode in watchOS 8 that will work on all Apple Watch models that include the Series 4 and later. With Low Power Mode, the watch will disable or limit features that include the always-on display, autostarting workouts, and heart health notifications.

The Apple Watch Ultra also has specific battery optimization functionality that needs to be set up to get the maximum battery life, and this option is set to launch later in the year.

When battery optimization launches, the Apple Watch Ultra will last for an impressive 60 hours, and it will be the first Apple Watch to offer more than 24 hours of battery life to let people go multiple days without charging. Apple says that multi-day "adventure" battery life is based on Low Power Mode and with workout settings enabled for fewer heart rate and GPS readings (which may be what battery optimization does). Apple used the following to test:

  • 15 hours of workout
  • 600+ time checks
  • 35 minutes of app use
  • 3 minutes of talk time
  • 15 hours sleep tracking
  • 5 hours connected to ‌iPhone‌ via Bluetooth

Standard Series 8 models and the Apple Watch SE continue to offer "all-day" 18-hour battery life, which can be extended to 36 hours with Low Power Mode.

Low Power Mode is set to launch with watchOS 9 on September 12, while battery optimization does not have a specific launch date as of yet. The Apple Watch Ultra is available for preorder today, and it is set to be released on September 23.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch Series 7
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 multicolored feature single pill

Once-Rumored iPhone 14 Features We Aren't Expecting Anymore

Monday September 5, 2022 7:48 am PDT by
After over a year of reports about the iPhone 14 lineup, several once-believed rumors are no longer expected to come true when the devices are unveiled this week. The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature the A16 Bionic chip, an always-on display, "pill and hole-punch" cutouts that appear to be a single "pill" in place of the notch, a taller display with thinner bezels, and a 48-megap...
Read Full Article90 comments
apple watch pro cads

Apple Watch 'Pro' CAD Renders Show Flat Screen Design With Extra Button, Protrusion Housing Digital Crown and Side Button

Monday September 5, 2022 4:20 am PDT by
New CAD images of the upcoming Apple Watch "Pro" have been shared online by 91mobiles, providing a closer look at the alleged design of the device. The renders line up with Apple Watch "Pro" case images shared earlier this morning, revealing the inclusion of a new physical button on the left side of the watch. The new button is visible within the CAD images, which show it sitting beneath...
Read Full Article297 comments
AirPods Pro 2 CAD

AirPods Pro 2 Charging Case With Three New Features Shown in Leaked Renders

Saturday September 3, 2022 10:30 am PDT by
A new charging case for the upcoming second-generation AirPods Pro could feature speaker holes, a microphone, and an opening for a lanyard attachment, according to alleged CAD renders of the case shared by AppleInsider's Andrew O'Hara on Twitter. Alleged CAD of AirPods Pro 2 charging case shared by Andrew O'Hara O'Hara said he could not verify the accuracy of the renders, but they do line up...
Read Full Article57 comments
series6leds

How Apple Watch Series 8's Body Temperature Feature Is Expected to Work

Saturday September 3, 2022 2:00 am PDT by
Body temperature sensing technology is believed to be the headline upgrade offered by the Apple Watch Series 8 when it debuts at Apple's "Far out" event next week. Thanks to a variety of reports from reliable sources, we have a fairly good idea of how the body temperature health features are expected to work. The Apple Watch Series 6's rear sensor array that introduced blood-oxygen sensing. ...
Read Full Article62 comments
iphone 12 vs iphone 12 mini

iPhone Mini Models Hit Apple's Refurb Store Just Days Before Debut of Larger iPhone 14 Series

Saturday September 3, 2022 12:14 pm PDT by
For the first time in several weeks, Apple has repopulated its Refurbished and Clearance store with a range of iPhone 12 mini models, just days before the smaller form factor is expected to be dropped from Apple's flagship smartphone lineup. For the upcoming iPhone 14 series, Apple is believed to be removing the 5.4-inch iPhone "mini" size in favor of larger device dimensions. Available...
Read Full Article53 comments
iphone 14 alleged cases

iPhone 14 Cases Allegedly Leak Ahead of Wednesday's 'Far Out' Event

Monday September 5, 2022 1:47 pm PDT by
New images shared on Twitter allegedly showcase upcoming cases from Apple for the iPhone 14 lineup expected to be announced this Wednesday. The images, shared by Majin Bu, include both leather and silicone case options for all the expected iPhone 14 models. While the photos claim to show official cases from Apple, they're most likely fake cases that resemble accurate colors. Apple often...
Read Full Article103 comments
iPhone 14 Dummies Single Pill Feature

iPhone 14 Pro Expected to Feature Larger Battery Alongside Always-On Display

Sunday September 4, 2022 6:59 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature physically larger batteries, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, likely to compensate for the increased power consumption of an always-on display. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says he expects the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to feature larger batteries and the devices will, as a result, appear "slightly larger...
Read Full Article94 comments