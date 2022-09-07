New iPhone 14 Pro Color Options: Space Black and Deep Purple

The iPhone 14 Pro introduces two new color options: Space Black and Deep Purple, in addition to Silver and Gold carried over from previous generations.



This is the first time that the a "Pro" iPhone model has been introduced with two all-new color options. Deep Purple effectively replaces the iPhone 13 Pro's Sierra Blue, while Space Black appears to replace Graphite as a darker option.

While Apple usually introduces a striking polychrome color with its new high-end ‌iPhone‌ models, the change from Graphite to Space Black will be notable for enthusiasts who have clamored for a true black color option on the high-end models ever since the discontinuation of the ‌iPhone‌ 7 in Black and Jet Black. Space Black has been available on the Apple Watch for several years and is a decidedly darker color than Graphite.

Graphite iPhone 13 Pro vs Space Black iPhone 14 Pro pic.twitter.com/1Xxfe1zgmt — Panzer (@panzer) September 7, 2022

It is not yet clear if the production process behind last year's Sierra Blue finish, which applies metallic ceramics across the surface to increase durability and create in a unique look, is used to make any of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s color options.

The iPhone 14 and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, on the other hand, are available in Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and PRODUCT(RED).