New iPhone 14 Pro Color Options: Space Black and Deep Purple
The iPhone 14 Pro introduces two new color options: Space Black and Deep Purple, in addition to Silver and Gold carried over from previous generations.
This is the first time that the a "Pro" iPhone model has been introduced with two all-new color options. Deep Purple effectively replaces the iPhone 13 Pro's Sierra Blue, while Space Black appears to replace Graphite as a darker option.
While Apple usually introduces a striking polychrome color with its new high-end iPhone models, the change from Graphite to Space Black will be notable for enthusiasts who have clamored for a true black color option on the high-end models ever since the discontinuation of the iPhone 7 in Black and Jet Black. Space Black has been available on the Apple Watch for several years and is a decidedly darker color than Graphite.
It is not yet clear if the production process behind last year's Sierra Blue finish, which applies metallic ceramics across the surface to increase durability and create in a unique look, is used to make any of the iPhone 14 Pro's color options.
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, are available in Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and PRODUCT(RED).
Popular Stories
After over a year of reports about the iPhone 14 lineup, several once-believed rumors are no longer expected to come true when the devices are unveiled this week. The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature the A16 Bionic chip, an always-on display, "pill and hole-punch" cutouts that appear to be a single "pill" in place of the notch, a taller display with thinner bezels, and a 48-megap...
Monday September 5, 2022 4:20 am PDT by Sami Fathi
New CAD images of the upcoming Apple Watch "Pro" have been shared online by 91mobiles, providing a closer look at the alleged design of the device.
The renders line up with Apple Watch "Pro" case images shared earlier this morning, revealing the inclusion of a new physical button on the left side of the watch. The new button is visible within the CAD images, which show it sitting beneath...
A new charging case for the upcoming second-generation AirPods Pro could feature speaker holes, a microphone, and an opening for a lanyard attachment, according to alleged CAD renders of the case shared by AppleInsider's Andrew O'Hara on Twitter.
Alleged CAD of AirPods Pro 2 charging case shared by Andrew O'Hara O'Hara said he could not verify the accuracy of the renders, but they do line up...
Body temperature sensing technology is believed to be the headline upgrade offered by the Apple Watch Series 8 when it debuts at Apple's "Far out" event next week. Thanks to a variety of reports from reliable sources, we have a fairly good idea of how the body temperature health features are expected to work.
The Apple Watch Series 6's rear sensor array that introduced blood-oxygen sensing. ...
For the first time in several weeks, Apple has repopulated its Refurbished and Clearance store with a range of iPhone 12 mini models, just days before the smaller form factor is expected to be dropped from Apple's flagship smartphone lineup.
For the upcoming iPhone 14 series, Apple is believed to be removing the 5.4-inch iPhone "mini" size in favor of larger device dimensions. Available...
Monday September 5, 2022 1:47 pm PDT by Sami Fathi
New images shared on Twitter allegedly showcase upcoming cases from Apple for the iPhone 14 lineup expected to be announced this Wednesday. The images, shared by Majin Bu, include both leather and silicone case options for all the expected iPhone 14 models. While the photos claim to show official cases from Apple, they're most likely fake cases that resemble accurate colors. Apple often...
Sunday September 4, 2022 6:59 am PDT by Sami Fathi
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature physically larger batteries, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, likely to compensate for the increased power consumption of an always-on display.
In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says he expects the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to feature larger batteries and the devices will, as a result, appear "slightly larger...
Top Rated Comments