iOS 16 to Launch on September 12, Featuring Redesigned Lock Screen, Unsend and Edit in iMessage, and More

Apple today announced that the newest version of iOS, iOS 16, will be available to all users with compatible iPhones on Monday, September 12, featuring an entirely redesigned and customizable lock screen, major new features in Messages, and more.



‌iOS 16‌ was first previewed by Apple in June, and over the last several months, it has been undergoing beta testing with app developers and members of the public program. ‌iOS 16‌ is a significant release, bringing major new features across core iOS apps and the overall iOS experience.

The most notable change with ‌iOS 16‌ is a completely redesigned Lock Screen. The new Lock Screen allows customers to customize various visual elements to create their perfect Lock Screen. Customers can choose different fonts and colors for the time, add widgets, add new wallpapers with a depth effect that subtly covers the time, filters, color tints, and more.



Besides the newly redesigned Lock Screen, Apple has also brought highly requested features to Messages. Users in ‌iOS 16‌ can now edit messages up to 15 minutes after they've been sent and can unsend a message up to 2 minutes after they may have accidentally sent it. Improvements to SharePlay and collaboration within Messages are also a part of ‌iOS 16‌.



In other core apps such as Mail and Safari, Apple is also improving features like Spotlight search and adding new ones like undo and schedule send for emails, Shared Tab Groups, Safari Passkeys, and more. Apple Maps is also gaining noteworthy features, including multi-stop routing and transit card support.

Unlike in previous years, Apple is not releasing ‌iOS 16‌ and iPadOS 16 simultaneously. While ‌iOS 16‌ will be available to iPhone users on Tuesday, September 13, iPadOS 16 will be available later this fall. ‌iOS 16‌ is compatible with the following iPhones, but some features may require newer models:

For a complete rundown of every new feature and change coming part of ‌iOS 16‌, be sure to see our comprehensive roundup.