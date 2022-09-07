Apple Delays iCloud Shared Photo Library Feature for iOS 16

Apple appears to have delayed its new iCloud Shared Photo Library feature for iOS 16, which is scheduled to be officially released on Monday, September 12.



In ‌iOS 16‌, currently still in beta, Apple has introduced an ‌iCloud‌ Shared Photo Library that aims to make it easer to share photos with your friends and family.

With the new ‌‌iCloud‌‌ Shared Photo Library in ‌‌iOS 16‌‌, a new option in the Photos app lets you create a shared library and then invite anyone with an Apple device to view the photos, contribute photos to the library, and edit the photos contained within it, including favoriting images and adding captions. There are no limitations, and all participants have the same permissions.

However, in a footnote at the bottom of its iPhone 14 press release, Apple says "‌iCloud‌ Shared Photo Library will be available in a future software update." It therefore looks like the new ‌Photos‌ ‌iCloud‌ feature will not make it to the first official version of ‌iOS 16‌. We'll update this article if we learn more.