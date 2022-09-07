Your First Ever Hands-On Look at the All-New iPhone 14 Pro

Following its announcement today, we now have our first pictures and videos of hands-on with the new iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max featuring the new pill-shaped notch replacement, a new purple color, a 48MP wide camera, and more.



The new ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ feature an all-new pill-shaped notch replacement that includes a feature called "Dynamic Island." Dynamic Island moves parts of the iOS experience, like calls, notifications, and Now Playing for music to adapt and morph around the pill-shape cutout at the top the display.

The new pill-shape design and its integration into iOS 16 is just part of the story. The new iPhones also include an always-on display, faster performance, an all-new 48MP wide camera, and much more. Below are some photos and images from media personnel at Apple's event at Apple Park who have had a chance to have hands-on time with the new iPhone.



Here’s the new iPhone 14 Pro Max in purple! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/p7oiqm3qyp — iJustine (@ijustine) September 7, 2022



Some hands on time with the new iPhone 14 Pro and the Dynamic Island! 1/ 48MP camera is nuts. Mound is massive.

2/ Dynamic Island is very cool. Concerned about smudging selfie cam tho

3/ Digging the darker black stainless steel here

4/ Lightning again, no USB-C#appleevent pic.twitter.com/7EfRXGIpDc — Input (@inputmag) September 7, 2022



NEW iPhone 14 Pro! pic.twitter.com/rJlhKRrAxn — Justin Tse (@JustinTse) September 7, 2022

Hands on with the purple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. It looks like Prince in 1989 Batman purple! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/df490NzAoG — Patrick Holland (@trickholland) September 7, 2022

Both the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max will be available for pre-order this Friday, September 9, and available to customers on Friday, September 16. Both models are available in Deep Purple, Space Black, Silver, and Gold and start at 128GB with options up to 1TB.