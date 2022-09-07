Apple Announces iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus With New Satellite Connectivity, Better Cameras, and More

Apple today announced the new iPhone 14 and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, coming in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes that have the same design as the iPhone 13 but feature new cameras, faster performance, and satellite connectivity.



As heavily rumored, the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus feature the ability to connect to satellite networks for emergency situations where normal cell towers may not reach. Using communication satellites, the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus can guide customers to move closer to satellites as they move in orbit. When messages are sent using the new feature, they'll appear as gray within the Messages app.



The ‌iPhone 14‌ and the new ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus include the same overall design as the ‌iPhone 13‌ but in a new larger 6.7-inch size. Both models have the same Retina XDR OLED display with True Tone, Haptic Touch, and up to a peak of 1200 nits of brightness. Internally, the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus feature the same A15 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max, offering improved performance.



On the back, Apple is adding new camera features compared to the ‌iPhone 13‌. The new ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus feature a new 12MP main camera with a larger sensor and larger pixels at 1.9 microns. The new larger sensor allows for a 49% improvement in low-light capture and makes Night-mode exposure twice as fast as before. On the front, there is a new 12MP front-facing camera with autofocus.

More to follow...