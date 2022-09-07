Verizon Launching New 'One Unlimited' Plan With Apple One Included

Alongside the launch of the iPhone 14, Verizon today is introducing a new "One Unlimited" plan for the iPhone with unlimited 5G data, 25GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data, and the Apple One bundle of services included for $90 per month with auto-pay enabled.



As a free perk, the plan includes Apple One's individual tier with Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and iCloud+ with 50GB of storage.

Verizon's existing 5G Get More plan, which is also $90 per month, includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for as long as a customer is subscribed to the plan, but the One Unlimited plan only includes free Disney+ for six months. One Unlimited also lacks one free TravelPass per month while roaming and does not include 600GB of Verizon Cloud storage.

With this plan, Verizon becomes the first U.S. carrier to bundle Apple One with a smartphone plan, following in the footsteps of British carrier EE. More details about the plan should be available on Verizon's website later today.