Apple Opens Pre-Orders for Apple Watch Series 8, Second-Generation SE, and Ultra
Apple's brand new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra are both now available to pre-order on Apple's online store. Today's pre-order day comes ahead of the Series 8 and SE's September 16 launch day and the Ultra's September 23 launch day.
Both the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE were announced today at the "Far Out" event. The Series 8 features a larger display that curves around the edges, a new body temperature sensor, improvements to battery life, and more.
The second-generation Apple Watch SE features the S8 chip, crash detection, and new color options. Both Apple Watch models are launching alongside a wide array of new bands as well, including new colors for Sport Loop and Nike Sport Loop.
Lastly, Apple announced the new Apple Watch Ultra, which has a 49mm titanium case with the brightest Apple Watch display yet, as well as a bigger Digital Crown. It features 36 hours of battery life, a new Dark Mode, a Wayfinder watch face, a built-in depth gauge, a new dual-frequency GPS, and much more.
Pricing for the Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $399 for GPS and $499 for cellular, and it's available in aluminum Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Product(RED). Stainless steel options include Silver, Gold, and Graphite.
The SE starts at $249 for GPS and $299 for cellular. It's available in Silver, Midnight, and Starlight.
The Ultra starts at $799 and only has one sizing option, as well as only offering a cellular option. Apple has also introduced new bands aimed at hikers, divers, and runners, called the Alpine Loop Band, Ocean Band, and Trail Loop.
