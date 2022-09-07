Apple Unveils iPhone 14 Pro With Dynamic Island, Always-On Display, 48MP Camera, and More

Apple today announced the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, featuring the "Dynamic Island" to surface alerts and background activity, a brighter display with always-on functionality, the A16 Bionic chip, new color options, and more.



The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max offer a redesigned TrueDepth camera array that delivers the "Dynamic Island," thanks to new software integrations across the system. The Super Retina XDR display is brighter and features always-on functionality. The A16 chip is the first Apple chip built on a 4nm process, featuring 16 billion transistors.

The rear camera system features a 48-megapixel quad-pixel camera with a 65 percent larger sensor. The 48-megapixel wide camera also delivers a 2x telephoto view. The Ultra Wide camera is also improved.

The Photonic Engine improves low-light performance of all of the cameras. A new adaptive rear flash features nine LEDs that is up to twice and bright with up to three times better uniformity.

The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ delivers Action Mode, an improved front-facing camera with autofocus, crash detection, and Emergency SOS using satellite connectivity.

The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ continues to deliver "all-day battery life." The new devices are available in new color options, including Space Black and Purple, alongside Silver and Gold. The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max continues to be priced at $999 and $1099, respectively.

More to follow...