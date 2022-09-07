Hands-On Images Offer First Look at All-New Apple Watch Ultra

New images shared by media personnel in attendance after Apple's "Far out" event are offering the first hands-on look at the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, a new watch designed for athletes and pro users that includes a new design and advanced features.



The Apple Watch Ultra features an all-new 49mm design larger than previous Apple Watch models. The watch features a new housing on the right side for the Digital Crown and the Side Button and includes a new button on the left that Apple calls the "Action button." The button can be customized to control different functions of the Apple Watch, including starting and ending workouts.

Getting a lot of questions on Ultra size and fit. Here’s a different angle. The Ocean band felt big on wrist. The other two bands didn’t. pic.twitter.com/pjlQhnboat — Neil Cybart (@neilcybart) September 7, 2022

Although it’s HUGE, it’s ridiculously lightweight. I thought I was holding a dummy model for a second. Reader: I was not. pic.twitter.com/agzXRNZYV7 — Mikah Sargent (@mikahsargent) September 7, 2022

The new Apple Watch Ultra is considerably bigger than even the largest Apple Watch Series 8 , so it may not appeal to all customers. For others, Apple today introduced the new Series 8, which includes a new body temperature sensor focused on women's health in the same design as the Apple Watch Series 7 from last year

The Apple Watch Ultra is priced at $799, is already available for pre-order, and will begin shipping on Friday, September 23.