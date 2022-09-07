Apple Continues to Sell iPhone 13 Mini at Lower $599 Starting Price

Apple's "Far Out" iPhone 14 Event: Catch up on all the announcements on our live blog.

While the new iPhone 14 lineup does not include an iPhone 14 mini, Apple continues to sell the iPhone 13 mini, with pricing starting at a lower $599 in the United States. The device remains available with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage in several colors.

iPhone 13 mini side by side
Apple has discontinued the iPhone 12 mini following its event today, but refurbished models remain available on Apple's online store for the time being. Apple's pricing for refurbished iPhone 12 mini models now starts at $439 in the United States for the 64GB model, which quickly ran out of stock but could return soon, compared to $529 yesterday.

It's likely that Apple will completely phase out the iPhone mini models by time the iPhone 15 launches, so consider purchasing one now if interested.

The new iPhone 14 lineup consists of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, leaving fans of smaller smartphones like the 5.4-inch mini model without a suitable option. Reports over the years indicated that the iPhone mini simply did not sell enough to receive another update.

Malcy16 Avatar
Malcy16
14 minutes ago at 12:47 pm
Long live the iPhone Mini!
DFZD Avatar
DFZD
14 minutes ago at 12:46 pm
This is the best news of the day for a lot of us.
98 others Avatar
98 others
13 minutes ago at 12:47 pm
Now I'm going to upgrade from 12 mini to a 13 mini. I would have spent Pro money, for an iPhone 14 Mini Pro.
EnigmaticZee Avatar
EnigmaticZee
8 minutes ago at 12:53 pm

iPhone 14 is basically the iPhone 13 with one hour of more battery life and different colours.....I hope we do get mini again in the future, if Steve Jobs was alive today then we would have seen the iPhone 14 Pro Mini!

Mini is the perfect phone for me, hope there is a 15 or 16 mini.
Mini is literally everything I wanted in a phone. I really don't care about the pro features in a mini either. I would trade of "pro" features for a better battery life.
blazerunner Avatar
blazerunner
9 minutes ago at 12:52 pm
An actually pocketable phone. Amazing how so many people think a monstrously sized 6+ inch phone is 'small'
SD449 Avatar
SD449
11 minutes ago at 12:49 pm
I was really confused with the pricing slide:



iPhone 12 from $599
iPhone 13 from $599
iPhone 14 from $799
iPhone 14 Pro from $999

Not to mention looking at the comparison of all 3 phone there is very little difference between the three.

Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
