Apple Continues to Sell iPhone 13 Mini at Lower $599 Starting Price
While the new iPhone 14 lineup does not include an iPhone 14 mini, Apple continues to sell the iPhone 13 mini, with pricing starting at a lower $599 in the United States. The device remains available with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage in several colors.
Apple has discontinued the iPhone 12 mini following its event today, but refurbished models remain available on Apple's online store for the time being. Apple's pricing for refurbished iPhone 12 mini models now starts at $439 in the United States for the 64GB model, which quickly ran out of stock but could return soon, compared to $529 yesterday.
It's likely that Apple will completely phase out the iPhone mini models by time the iPhone 15 launches, so consider purchasing one now if interested.
The new iPhone 14 lineup consists of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, leaving fans of smaller smartphones like the 5.4-inch mini model without a suitable option. Reports over the years indicated that the iPhone mini simply did not sell enough to receive another update.
