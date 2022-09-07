Apple Confirms iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura to Launch in October

Apple today confirmed that iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura will launch in October rather than the previous timeframe of "later this fall."



‌iPadOS 16‌ was confirmed to have been delayed by Apple earlier last month and will not launch with iOS 16 when it launches on Monday, September 12. ‌macOS Ventura‌ and ‌iPadOS 16‌ are now expected to launch after an October event focused on the iPad and Mac.