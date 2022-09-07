iPhone 14 Features a Mac-Like Startup Sound While Turning On

An optional new accessibility feature allows the upcoming iPhone 14 models to play a sound while turning on and off, according to assistive technology expert Steven Aquino, who compared the feature to the Mac's iconic startup chime.



Twitter account @AppleSWUpdates shared a preview of the sound based on a file from the iOS 16 Release Candidate. As noted by developer Steve Moser, the feature will be located in the Settings app under Accessibility → Power On & Off Sounds and is designed to make it easier for users to know when an iPhone has been turned on or off.

We've yet to come across a hands-on video of this feature in action on the iPhone 14, but we'll update this story if we spot one.

iPhone 14 accessibility tidbit: Apple has added a Mac-like startup chime when you boot the phone. My understanding is a lot of Blind and low vision people, even inside the company, wished for a concrete way to tell whether their phone restarted. — Steven Aquino (he/him) (@steven_aquino) September 7, 2022

iPhone 14 Pro will have the option for a startup and shut down sound https://t.co/ui0jPcHR9i pic.twitter.com/RHcuwQYuqA — Apple Software Updates (@AppleSWUpdates) September 8, 2022