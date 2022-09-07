Apple Watch Ultra Already Facing 6-7 Week Shipping Delay for Some Configurations

by

The all-new Apple Watch Ultra is available to pre-order starting today in the U.S. and more than 40 other countries, with pricing starting at $799. The high-end Apple Watch will launch in stores and begin arriving to customers on September 23, but some configurations are already facing lengthy shipping delays as of late Wednesday.

Apple Watch Ultra 3up hero 220907 Full Bleed Image
A quick spot check of Apple's online store in the U.S. reveals that models with a midnight Ocean Band and large green Alpine Loop face 3-4 week shipping estimates for orders placed on late Wednesday, while models with the Trail Loop in multiple colors face an even lengthier 6-7 week delay at this time. That said, there are still at least a half-dozen band options available with September 23 launch day delivery overall.

Inspired by the "most extreme activities," the Apple Watch Ultra features a durable design with a 49mm titanium case, a larger display with a flat sapphire crystal cover, new bands designed for the outdoors, water resistance up to a depth of 100 meters, a customizable bright orange "Action" button on the left side of the case, and more. A protruded ridge houses the Digital Crown and Side Button on the right side of the case.

A new info-dense Wayfinder watch face takes advantage of the larger display with support for up to eight complications and an integrated compass.

Apple Watch Ultra is advertised as having up to 36 hours of battery life per charge during normal usage. In a future watchOS 9 update, a new low-power setting with reduced frequency of GPS and heart rate readings will extend battery life to up to 60 hours.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch Series 7
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
31 minutes ago at 05:00 pm
Glad, I got mine on a promised released date. Woo hoo! ?

Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jimthing Avatar
jimthing
32 minutes ago at 04:59 pm
Actually MOST configs were 6-8 weeks out from first orders opening.

I ordered two of the midnight Ocean Band one accordingly, to get the 23 Sep date, immediately the store went back up.

It was the same with buying any of the Ultra's straps separately - only the Ocean Band was available without several weeks' delays past 23 Sep.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
julesme Avatar
julesme
17 minutes ago at 05:14 pm
Not surprising - it’s an incredible device, and the pricing premium (vs the regular Watch) isn’t excessive by Apple standards.

My one request is that they add satellite emergency SOS to the Ultra.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 multicolored feature single pill

Once-Rumored iPhone 14 Features We Aren't Expecting Anymore

Monday September 5, 2022 7:48 am PDT by
After over a year of reports about the iPhone 14 lineup, several once-believed rumors are no longer expected to come true when the devices are unveiled this week. The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature the A16 Bionic chip, an always-on display, "pill and hole-punch" cutouts that appear to be a single "pill" in place of the notch, a taller display with thinner bezels, and a 48-megap...
Read Full Article90 comments
iphone 14 pro dynamic island

Apple Unveils iPhone 14 Pro With Dynamic Island, Always-On Display, 48MP Camera, and More

Wednesday September 7, 2022 11:13 am PDT by
Apple today announced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, featuring the "Dynamic Island" to surface alerts and activity in a new way, a brighter display with always-on functionality, the A16 Bionic chip, a more advanced camera system, new color options, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max offer the "Dynamic Island" thanks to a redesigned TrueDepth camera array that takes...
Read Full Article294 comments
MR Logo Far Out Event Live Article

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 14, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, and More Expected

Wednesday September 7, 2022 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's "Far Out" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14 lineup, several new Apple Watch models, updated AirPods Pro, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage...
Read Full Article2120 comments
apple watch pro cads

Apple Watch 'Pro' CAD Renders Show Flat Screen Design With Extra Button, Protrusion Housing Digital Crown and Side Button

Monday September 5, 2022 4:20 am PDT by
New CAD images of the upcoming Apple Watch "Pro" have been shared online by 91mobiles, providing a closer look at the alleged design of the device. The renders line up with Apple Watch "Pro" case images shared earlier this morning, revealing the inclusion of a new physical button on the left side of the watch. The new button is visible within the CAD images, which show it sitting beneath...
Read Full Article297 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island 3

Here's a First Look at iPhone 14 Pro's New Dynamic Island Notch

Wednesday September 7, 2022 11:21 am PDT by
Apple today introduced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a new pill-shaped notch called the "Dynamic Island," which Apple says provides "a rich and delightful new way to interact with activities, alerts, and notifications" on the devices. With a combination of hardware and software, the Dynamic Island can morph into different shapes and sizes for things such as incoming phone...
Read Full Article223 comments
Apple Watch Ultra Pricing

Apple Unveils Apple Watch Ultra With Large-Screen Design for Athletes and Explorers

Wednesday September 7, 2022 10:26 am PDT by
Apple at its "Far Out" media event today announced the Apple Watch Ultra, a new feature-rich smartwatch for athletes and explorers, coming with an all-new design, a large flat sapphire crystal display, an additional programmable Action button, and cellular as standard. The 49mm titanium case has the brightest Apple Watch display yet at 2,000 nits – two times brighter than previous models ...
Read Full Article227 comments
iphone 14 alleged cases

iPhone 14 Cases Allegedly Leak Ahead of Wednesday's 'Far Out' Event

Monday September 5, 2022 1:47 pm PDT by
New images shared on Twitter allegedly showcase upcoming cases from Apple for the iPhone 14 lineup expected to be announced this Wednesday. The images, shared by Majin Bu, include both leather and silicone case options for all the expected iPhone 14 models. While the photos claim to show official cases from Apple, they're most likely fake cases that resemble accurate colors. Apple often...
Read Full Article103 comments