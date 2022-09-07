Apple Announces Apple Watch Series 8 With New Body Temperature Sensor, Car Crash Detection, and More

Apple today announced the updated Apple Watch Series 8 during its "Far out" event, including the same design as the Series 7, which includes a larger display that curves around the edges but with a new body temperature sensor.



The Series 8 features the same design as the Series 7 and visually looks identical. The Series 8, however, includes an all-new body temperature sensor with a focus on women's health. The new sensor in the Series 8 reads wrist temperature every 5 seconds overnight, sensing shifts from baseline temperature and alerting the user through the Health app. The body temperature sensor enables retrospective ovulation estimates and estimates of cycle deviation.



The new sensor joins the standard heart rate sensor and the ECG to offer users a comprehensive suite of health features, according to Apple. The new Series 8 is car crash detection, which can enable automatically connect you with emergency services, provide location, and notify emergency contacts in the unfortunate event of a severe car crash. To enable this, the Series 8 features a new 3-axis gyroscope and high g-force accelerometer that measures up to 256G, sampling 4x faster (3000 times per second).

The Series 8 includes new major improvements to battery life, with Apple promising the same all-day 18-hour battery life as previous models. To help extend battery life, the Series 4 and later will include a new Low Power Mode that limits some functionality, such as an always-on display and workout detection. With Low Power Mode enabled, users can extend Apple Watch battery life by up to 36 hours.

More to follow...