What You Need to Know About Apple's Emergency Satellite Feature for iPhone 14

With the iPhone 14 models, Apple is introducing a new Emergency SOS via satellite feature that is designed to allow emergency messages to be sent even when cellular and WiFi connections are unavailable.


We thought we'd highlight some of the features of the new satellite functionality for those of you who are curious about how it works.

When It Works

Satellite connectivity is available to be used whenever you are out of range of WiFi or cellular and need to send an emergency message.

emergency sos via satellite
Apple says that it was designed for use in open spaces with a clear line of sight to the sky, so performance may be impacted if there are trees or buildings that are nearby.

Messaging Options

You can't make phone calls using the SOS via Satellite feature, but you can send short text messages. The iPhone will actually front-load vital questions to assess your situation, and it will send that information to emergency personnel as soon as you're connected.

apple emergency sos message interface
Apple created a compression algorithm that makes text messages three times smaller to speed up communication as much as possible.

If you're in an area where emergency services can receive text messages, the text message will be sent directly, otherwise it will go to a relay center with Apple-trained specialists that will be able to place an emergency call for you.

apple satellite relay

Accessing Satellite Connectivity

Using satellite functionality requires your ‌iPhone‌ to connect to a satellite in the sky, so the ‌iPhone‌ will walk you through where to point your ‌iPhone‌ to get it connected to the nearest satellite.

apple point at satellite

Time Delays

Apple says that if you have a clear view of the sky, a short message can be sent within 15 seconds, but it can also take several minutes if there are obstructions.

Find My Integration

Through satellite connectivity, ‌iPhone‌ users can share their location over Find My even when there is no cellular or WiFi connection, which provides additional security for those camping or hiking in remote areas.

apple find my satellite

Crash Detection

The ‌iPhone 14‌ models have a new dual-core accelerometer that can detect G-force measurements up to 256Gs, and a new high dynamic range gyroscope, both of which are for Crash Detection. Crash Detection is a new feature that pairs with emergency satellite, as it allows you to get help even if you crash in a remote location.

Globalstar Partnership

According to an SEC filing submitted following Apple's event, Apple is working with Globalstar on the satellite connectivity feature. Globalstar will be Apple's satellite operator, and it has agreed to allocate 85 percent of its current and future network capacity to support Apple's iPhones.

Globalstar and Apple's contract says that Globalstar will provide and maintain all resources, including personnel, software, satellite systems, and more, and maintain minimum quality and coverage standards.

Pricing

Apple has not provided details on how much satellite connectivity will cost, but all ‌iPhone 14‌ users will get two years of satellite connectivity for free.

Availability

Satellite connectivity will be available in the United States and Canada on all ‌iPhone 14‌ models.

Launch Date

Emergency SOS via satellite is set to launch in November.

DanteHicks79 Avatar
DanteHicks79
35 minutes ago at 03:41 pm
If your iPhone (and you) are in an accident that produces acceleration of 256 G, they won't need to send emergency services - they'll send somebody with a mop and sponge.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jjudson Avatar
jjudson
33 minutes ago at 03:43 pm
This would have really helped Walt and Jesse…
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wozmatic Avatar
wozmatic
37 minutes ago at 03:39 pm
Pretty neat, Apple employees won't need it because they stay at home all day but nice for those that do
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EssentialParado Avatar
EssentialParado
29 minutes ago at 03:47 pm
I’m surprised this isn’t just an included feature on all iPhones. In two years from now there will be stories of people who died in remote situations because their emergency SOS coverage lapsed because Apple wanted to charge extra. It will be in very poor taste for Apple to charge extra for an emergency feature… I don’t believe they’ve ever done this before.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tivoboy Avatar
tivoboy
30 minutes ago at 03:46 pm
So, IMHO and limited engineering expertise, they have enabled some true Sat radio, sat comms and Sat antennae into the device.. FREE for the first tow years, means there will most likely be an annual subscription going forward to FURTHER the capability- although technically it should always BE there.. I expect and annual sub for this extended capability to be $99-$149 going forward… clearly only someone who thinks these are going to be OFTEN OFF the grid would further subscribe.

But, the additional think/feature is that this sort of EMERGENCY RESCUE is really going to COST YOU… not from apple but from emergency services, or providers. Could be $5000 could be $15000 depending on location, situation, other factors. So, I would expect that APPLE with some other providers is probably going to be offering some SOS/INSURANCE services that one can buy as add-ons to the 24 month free service, or extended service that will be another $199-$399 for insurance against the cost of having to be picked up off Mt. (insert NA/CA mountain here)… so overall it will be cool and easy, and overall it will be easier and maybe CHEAPER than getting all this from various providers, but overall it’s just more margin to the bottom line which is good for apple..
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
caliguy Avatar
caliguy
32 minutes ago at 03:44 pm
Wondering what the plan is after two years and someone opts not to pay and finds themselves in a life-or-death situation.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
